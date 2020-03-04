DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Resident Evil 3 - PS4, XB1 (4/3/20)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Resident Evil 3 - PS4, XB1 (4/3/20)

   
Old 12-10-19, 10:04 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
mattysemo247's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 12,489
Resident Evil 3 - PS4, XB1 (4/3/20)

$180 Gamestop collector's edition

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ELbqQ0TU...jpg&name=large

Hopefully BB will do another steelbook preorder bonus

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/residen...?skuId=6352250
mattysemo247 is offline  
Reply
Old 12-10-19, 10:10 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
mattysemo247's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 12,489
Re: Resident Evil 3 - PS4, XB1 (4/3/20)
Some gameplay footage and shots of the statue

mattysemo247 is offline  
Reply
Old 12-10-19, 04:13 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Koby's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Isle de Muerta
Posts: 1,889
Re: Resident Evil 3 - PS4, XB1 (4/3/20)
Hype
Koby is offline  
Reply
Old 12-10-19, 05:33 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Rival11's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Western N.Y.
Posts: 5,837
Re: Resident Evil 3 - PS4, XB1 (4/3/20)
I never played these originals back in they day - would you say 3 is better than 2? Do we get to go back to the police station in 3?

Even though these games were full on survival back in the day (meaning APINTA) I'm hoping this one has the cheat code for infinite ammo right off the bat - say what you will but I still have a blast playing these games without a challenge - it's all about the scares and atmosphere for me.
Rival11 is offline  
Reply
Old 12-10-19, 05:52 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Koby's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Isle de Muerta
Posts: 1,889
Re: Resident Evil 3 - PS4, XB1 (4/3/20)
Originally Posted by Rival11 View Post
I never played these originals back in they day - would you say 3 is better than 2? Do we get to go back to the police station in 3?

Even though these games were full on survival back in the day (meaning APINTA) I'm hoping this one has the cheat code for infinite ammo right off the bat - say what you will but I still have a blast playing these games without a challenge - it's all about the scares and atmosphere for me.
No. I always preferred 2 over 3.

I don't think it ever goes to the Police Station. You're all over the city being chased by Nemesis for most of the game.

3 is far more actiony than 2 for sure.
Koby is offline  
Reply
Old 12-10-19, 05:57 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
The Questyen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 3,148
Re: Resident Evil 3 - PS4, XB1 (4/3/20)
Originally Posted by Rival11 View Post
I never played these originals back in they day - would you say 3 is better than 2? Do we get to go back to the police station in 3?

Even though these games were full on survival back in the day (meaning APINTA) I'm hoping this one has the cheat code for infinite ammo right off the bat - say what you will but I still have a blast playing these games without a challenge - it's all about the scares and atmosphere for me.
I never really played 3 but it was always thought of as the lesser of the first three games. I avoided it because I had zero interest in a game where you're constantly being chased but I'll give this remake a shot.
The Questyen is offline  
Reply
Old 12-10-19, 10:16 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Rival11's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Western N.Y.
Posts: 5,837
Re: Resident Evil 3 - PS4, XB1 (4/3/20)
Thanks guys
Rival11 is offline  
Reply
Old 12-11-19, 01:52 AM
  #8  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 6,915
Re: Resident Evil 3 - PS4, XB1 (4/3/20)
Excited, but give me CODE VERONICA (my favorite) remake already!!!
gerrythedon is offline  
Reply
Old 12-11-19, 03:03 AM
  #9  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Koby's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Isle de Muerta
Posts: 1,889
Re: Resident Evil 3 - PS4, XB1 (4/3/20)
Originally Posted by gerrythedon View Post
Excited, but give me CODE VERONICA (my favorite) remake already!!!
I figure we'll get it Spring 2021. =)
Koby is offline  
Reply
Old 12-11-19, 07:41 AM
  #10  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Osiris3657's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: Houston, TX
Posts: 8,407
Re: Resident Evil 3 - PS4, XB1 (4/3/20)
Ha, they changed Jill's outfit. In the late 90's original, she had a very short skirt and in this remake she has jeans. This was no doubt done to avoid outrage from today's uber feminist culture.
Osiris3657 is offline  
Reply
Old 12-11-19, 08:32 AM
  #11  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2013
Posts: 2,512
Re: Resident Evil 3 - PS4, XB1 (4/3/20)
Originally Posted by Rival11 View Post
I never played these originals back in they day - would you say 3 is better than 2? Do we get to go back to the police station in 3?

Even though these games were full on survival back in the day (meaning APINTA) I'm hoping this one has the cheat code for infinite ammo right off the bat - say what you will but I still have a blast playing these games without a challenge - it's all about the scares and atmosphere for me.
Yes you get to go back to the police station but you don't get to explore it anywhere near the level that you do in 2.
I will give this a shot. I won't lie though, Code Veronica would have been my preferred game to be remade.
robin2099 is offline  
Reply
Old 12-11-19, 08:32 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 6,915
Re: Resident Evil 3 - PS4, XB1 (4/3/20)
taken fron BLU-RAY.com

So according to an insider apparently this game and RE2 were supposed to originally come out as one package, but the games were taking too long so Capcom decided to split them up and release RE2 first. That's why this is coming out so soon after bc its been in development for 3 years. I wouldnt be surprised that when it gets ported to next gen, that the two are packaged together as originally conceived
But were they really only gonna charge $60 for both together?, I doubt it. Maybe for a bundle on XB2 & PS5.
gerrythedon is offline  
Reply
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
The Last of Us: Part II (PS4, 5/29/2020)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.