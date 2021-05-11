DVD Talk Forum

FS: LRG Castlevania card

   
Old 11-05-21, 07:58 AM
FS: LRG Castlevania card
Does anyone collect these LRG cards? I have a Castlevania one which I have no need for. If anyone wants it for $20 please let me know. Thx




