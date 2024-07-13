TV fitness guru Richard Simmons dead at 76
TV fitness guru Richard Simmons dead at 76
That's sad. Always seemed like a really nice guy.
I know he was against that short film Pauly Shore starred in about him, but I found it to be a sweet love letter to him.
I hope Pauly Shore gets to make his movie as he seems perfect to portray Simmons.
Weird for Dr. Ruth and Richard Simmons to die back to back like this. Makes me think of all their Howard Stern show appearances.
Damn, all that healthy living and fitness and he still only made it to 76.
RIP. He seemed like a legitimately good person.
