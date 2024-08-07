Trying (Apple TV+)

Anybody else watch this show? I searched and couldn't find a thread for it among all the threads that have "Apple TV+" in the name, since the show title is a "common word" that the search function doesn't accept on its own. (Mods please merge if a thread exists already.)



My wife and I just started watching this and have binged the first two seasons. It's a really funny and heartwarming show. The two leads are fantastic and have awesome chemistry. Some of the secondary characters are absolutely hilarious (especially Scott, the sister's pretentious significant other and Penny, the social worker). It's very highly rated on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB. Any other fans here?