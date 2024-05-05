The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (Netflix) -- 5/5/24

Quote:

Tom Brady hasn’t had the breeziest past couple of years, so you could forgive him for lying low. Instead, the former Patriots quarterback is running headlong into another punishing sport.



Yes, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is the target of the first-ever roast that will be telecast live, and unedited as part of Netflix Is a Joke Fest. The Greatest Roast of All Time — or GROAT if you will — will be hosted by Kevin Hart at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, featuring surprise guests from the worlds of sports, comedy, and entertainment. While the Brady rule might have once protected his legs, there’s no rule here about coming for his stated preference for soft balls.



Brady’s thoughts? “No f—ing problem,” he says in the trailer for the roast. Comedian Jeff Ross, aka the “Roastmaster General,” warns him, “We’re coming for you, pretty boy.” But in typical Brady fashion, the retired Hall of Famer, who spent a historic 20 years with the New England Patriots, doesn’t seem at all bothered. “I’m un-roastable. Let’s go!” We’ll see about that.



In addition to Hart, The Greatest Roast of All Time is executive produced by Ross, Casey Patterson, Jeff Clanagan, and Brady himself for Hartbeat.



Who will be roasting Tom Brady?



Confirmed roasters include comedians Jeff Ross, Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, Nikki Glaser, Andrew Schulz, Tony Hinchcliffe, and Sam Jay, as well as former wide receivers Randy Moss and Julian Edelman, quarterbacks Drew Bledsoe, and tight end Rob Gronkowski. But keep your eyes on the ball, as there will be more surprises to tune in for.



How do I watch The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady live on Netflix?



The live special will air on May 5 at 5 p.m. PDT (8 p.m. EST) only on Netflix.



Netflix Is a Joke Fest is taking place in Los Angeles from May 2 through May 12, with over 400 live stand-up shows across 35-plus venues and a dizzying number of professionally funny folks. General information and more exciting announcements about this year’s lineup and how to buy tickets can be found at netflixisajokefest.com.