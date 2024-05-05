The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (Netflix) -- 5/5/24
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,138
Likes: 0
Received 4,614 Likes on 3,127 Posts
The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (Netflix) -- 5/5/24
Live on Netflix, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, will be hosted by Kevin Hart with an all-star lineup of surprise roasters, in full-contact comedy. No Brady Rule. No Pads. No Mercy. The action starts May 5 at 8:00p EDT (5:00p PDT), LIVE, only on Netflix.
Tom Brady hasn’t had the breeziest past couple of years, so you could forgive him for lying low. Instead, the former Patriots quarterback is running headlong into another punishing sport.
Yes, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is the target of the first-ever roast that will be telecast live, and unedited as part of Netflix Is a Joke Fest. The Greatest Roast of All Time — or GROAT if you will — will be hosted by Kevin Hart at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, featuring surprise guests from the worlds of sports, comedy, and entertainment. While the Brady rule might have once protected his legs, there’s no rule here about coming for his stated preference for soft balls.
Brady’s thoughts? “No f—ing problem,” he says in the trailer for the roast. Comedian Jeff Ross, aka the “Roastmaster General,” warns him, “We’re coming for you, pretty boy.” But in typical Brady fashion, the retired Hall of Famer, who spent a historic 20 years with the New England Patriots, doesn’t seem at all bothered. “I’m un-roastable. Let’s go!” We’ll see about that.
In addition to Hart, The Greatest Roast of All Time is executive produced by Ross, Casey Patterson, Jeff Clanagan, and Brady himself for Hartbeat.
Who will be roasting Tom Brady?
Confirmed roasters include comedians Jeff Ross, Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, Nikki Glaser, Andrew Schulz, Tony Hinchcliffe, and Sam Jay, as well as former wide receivers Randy Moss and Julian Edelman, quarterbacks Drew Bledsoe, and tight end Rob Gronkowski. But keep your eyes on the ball, as there will be more surprises to tune in for.
How do I watch The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady live on Netflix?
The live special will air on May 5 at 5 p.m. PDT (8 p.m. EST) only on Netflix.
Netflix Is a Joke Fest is taking place in Los Angeles from May 2 through May 12, with over 400 live stand-up shows across 35-plus venues and a dizzying number of professionally funny folks. General information and more exciting announcements about this year’s lineup and how to buy tickets can be found at netflixisajokefest.com.
Yes, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is the target of the first-ever roast that will be telecast live, and unedited as part of Netflix Is a Joke Fest. The Greatest Roast of All Time — or GROAT if you will — will be hosted by Kevin Hart at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, featuring surprise guests from the worlds of sports, comedy, and entertainment. While the Brady rule might have once protected his legs, there’s no rule here about coming for his stated preference for soft balls.
Brady’s thoughts? “No f—ing problem,” he says in the trailer for the roast. Comedian Jeff Ross, aka the “Roastmaster General,” warns him, “We’re coming for you, pretty boy.” But in typical Brady fashion, the retired Hall of Famer, who spent a historic 20 years with the New England Patriots, doesn’t seem at all bothered. “I’m un-roastable. Let’s go!” We’ll see about that.
In addition to Hart, The Greatest Roast of All Time is executive produced by Ross, Casey Patterson, Jeff Clanagan, and Brady himself for Hartbeat.
Who will be roasting Tom Brady?
Confirmed roasters include comedians Jeff Ross, Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, Nikki Glaser, Andrew Schulz, Tony Hinchcliffe, and Sam Jay, as well as former wide receivers Randy Moss and Julian Edelman, quarterbacks Drew Bledsoe, and tight end Rob Gronkowski. But keep your eyes on the ball, as there will be more surprises to tune in for.
How do I watch The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady live on Netflix?
The live special will air on May 5 at 5 p.m. PDT (8 p.m. EST) only on Netflix.
Netflix Is a Joke Fest is taking place in Los Angeles from May 2 through May 12, with over 400 live stand-up shows across 35-plus venues and a dizzying number of professionally funny folks. General information and more exciting announcements about this year’s lineup and how to buy tickets can be found at netflixisajokefest.com.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 27,409
Received 3,227 Likes on 2,083 Posts
Re: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (Netflix) -- 5/5/24
Itll be a wasted opportunity if they dont get Peyton Manning to roast him.
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Re: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (Netflix) -- 5/5/24
Brady looks like he regrets this every time they make a Giselle banging her jiujitsu trainer joke.
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Re: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (Netflix) -- 5/5/24
He’s not going to make it through this, He got mad at Jeff Ross for making a Robert Kraft massage joke
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 23,549
Received 732 Likes on 597 Posts
Re: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (Netflix) -- 5/5/24
Not sure you can say it is the greatest when Dean Martin was the master of the roast.
#7
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,138
Likes: 0
Received 4,614 Likes on 3,127 Posts
Re: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (Netflix) -- 5/5/24
#8
DVD Talk Hero
Re: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (Netflix) -- 5/5/24
“The only difference between Tom Brady and Hitler is that Hitler was with his wife until the very end”
#9
DVD Talk Limited Edition
#10
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 76,174
Received 6,252 Likes on 4,273 Posts
Re: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (Netflix) -- 5/5/24
It wasnt bad. I caught the final hour or so. Liked Peytons set a lot. Affleck totally bombed. Brady was okay but still awkward, like he always is when reading scripted material.
#12
DVD Talk Hero
Re: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (Netflix) -- 5/5/24
#13
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 76,174
Received 6,252 Likes on 4,273 Posts
Re: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (Netflix) -- 5/5/24
#14
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 11,319
Received 291 Likes on 212 Posts
Re: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (Netflix) -- 5/5/24
Fucking hell. May, June, July. This damn thing went on forever. I turned it off at when Ben Affleck came on at 10:30 PM. I had enough. No roast should ever be more than 60 minutes, 75 tops. There was just way too much of Kevin Hart mugging and laughing at his own jokes non-stop in between roasters. Also, there were way way too many roasters. And their time should have been 2-3 minutes each at most. Except for the comediennes. NikKi Glazer and Tony Hinchcliffe were indeed the highlights. But Julian Edelman was also fantastic. Best part of the night? Kim Kardashian getting booed and heckled when she took the stage.
Last edited by Daytripper; 05-06-24 at 02:06 PM.
#15
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 10,645
Received 426 Likes on 307 Posts
Re: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (Netflix) -- 5/5/24
I've read the reviews and I think I'll watch it next time I'm signed up for Netflix. Three hours is way too long though. Outside of showing South Park I guess Comedy Central is pretty much dead as a network to air these roasts.
#16
DVD Talk Hero
Re: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (Netflix) -- 5/5/24
There's a lot of stuff in the second half you can FF through like Dana White, Robert Kraft, Gronk and Ben Affleck. Once you get past Hinchcliffe you're not missing much if you stop watching.
#17
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 63,350
Received 1,834 Likes on 1,139 Posts
Re: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (Netflix) -- 5/5/24
I know folks who went to this at the Forum.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off