A Man in Full (Netflix) C: David E. Kelley, S: Daniels, Lane, Liu, Harper, Pelphrey - premieres 5/2/24
A Man in Full (Netflix) C: David E. Kelley, S: Daniels, Lane, Liu, Harper, Pelphrey - premieres 5/2/24
When Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. From writer & creator David E. Kelley and directors Regina King and Thomas Schlamme, A Man in Full is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by the late Tom Wolfe.
Starring: Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane, Tom Pelphrey, Aml Ameen, Chanté Adams, Jon Michael Hill, Sarah Jones, William Jackson Harper and Lucy Liu.

Re: A Man in Full (Netflix) C: David E. Kelley, S: Daniels, Lane, Liu, Harper, Pelphrey - premieres 5/2/2
Cool. I liked the book, which I read like 20 years ago and barely remember.
