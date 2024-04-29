DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

A Man in Full (Netflix) C: David E. Kelley, S: Daniels, Lane, Liu, Harper, Pelphrey - premieres 5/2/24

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

A Man in Full (Netflix) C: David E. Kelley, S: Daniels, Lane, Liu, Harper, Pelphrey - premieres 5/2/24

   
Old 04-29-24, 07:52 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,076
Likes: 0
Received 4,585 Likes on 3,104 Posts
A Man in Full (Netflix) C: David E. Kelley, S: Daniels, Lane, Liu, Harper, Pelphrey - premieres 5/2/24
When Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. From writer & creator David E. Kelley and directors Regina King and Thomas Schlamme, A Man in Full is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by the late Tom Wolfe.

Starring: Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane, Tom Pelphrey, Aml Ameen, Chanté Adams, Jon Michael Hill, Sarah Jones, William Jackson Harper and Lucy Liu.
6 episode limited series.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-29-24, 08:37 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 75,952
Received 6,215 Likes on 4,241 Posts
Re: A Man in Full (Netflix) C: David E. Kelley, S: Daniels, Lane, Liu, Harper, Pelphrey - premieres 5/2/2
Cool. I liked the book, which I read like 20 years ago and barely remember.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) - Season 12 Thread - The Final Season - premieres 2/4/24

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.