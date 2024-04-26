Action (Peacock) -- docuseries following the 87North stunt team
Synopsis: ACTION is an adrenaline-fueled docu series following the 87North stunt team as they take center stage, revealing the captivating stories of ordinary individuals who have been drawn to the electrifying world of action sports, martial arts, motor-cross and more. These daredevils navigate the high-octane, highly skilled, and often perilous world of film stunts, balancing their professional passion with the demands of everyday life. Audiences will also get a front row seat to the making of The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling, directed by David Leitch and produced by Kelly McCormick and David Leitch. This film celebrates the untold brilliance of stunt performers in Hollywood and is a love letter to the folks who put their lives on the line to bring us cinema's most unforgettable moments.
