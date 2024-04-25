Clipped (FX on Hulu) -- S: Ed O'Neill, Laurence Fishburne -- 6/4/24

Quote:



Clipped takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner's racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape's impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league. Famed coach Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne) arrives as coach of the LA Clippers in 2013. With a promising roster of big personalities, Rivers has the building blocks to win the franchise's first championship.



The team's owner, Donald Sterling (Ed O'Neill), is a well-known problem: he's cheap, he's erratic, he's a bully. But minimizing Sterling's influence to win a title becomes a personal quest for Doc. Meanwhile, a courtside power struggle escalates between Sterling's ambitious personal assistant V. Stiviano (Cleopatra Coleman) and his wife and business partner of 60 years, Shelly (Jacki Weaver). Clipped is an Obama-era story of racial reckoning delivered via meme, in which V. and the Sterlings discover who really has the power in the internet age, and which leaves Rivers and his players wondering if the expulsion of one bad apple brings about the transformative change the media wants to celebrate. The limited series also stars Kelly AuCoin as Sterling's right-hand Andy Roeser, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Chris Paul, Rich Sommers as the Clippers' PR man Seth Burton, Corbin Bernsen as Pierce O'Donnell, Clifton Davis as NBA great Elgin Baylor and Harriet Sansom Harris as "Justine."



