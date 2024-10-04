DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Melrose Place sequel series in the works again -- S: Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton, Daphne Zuniga

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Melrose Place sequel series in the works again -- S: Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton, Daphne Zuniga

   
Old 04-10-24, 07:20 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 78,842
Received 3,608 Likes on 2,590 Posts
Melrose Place sequel series in the works again -- S: Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton, Daphne Zuniga



Like the Heroes sequel, no one has picked this up. It’s being pitched to networks and streaming services.

Last edited by DJariya; 04-10-24 at 07:36 PM.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-10-24, 07:54 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 6,660
Received 272 Likes on 201 Posts
Re: Melrose Place sequel series in the works again -- S: Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton, Daphne Zuniga
Has everyone forgotten that the CW already did this? I wonder if a new show would consider the CW show to be "canon", although I can't really remember much of what happened on it anyway.
windom is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-10-24, 08:01 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 13,047
Received 1,091 Likes on 788 Posts
Re: Melrose Place sequel series in the works again -- S: Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton, Daphne Zuniga
Aww . . . someone trying to reboot Golden Girls with a new cast.
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The DVDTalk Survivor Game Spring 2024 Edition

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.