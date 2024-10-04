DVD Talk Forum

Heroes: Eclipsed in the works -- Another Heroes sequel series

Heroes: Eclipsed in the works -- Another Heroes sequel series

   
Heroes: Eclipsed in the works -- Another Heroes sequel series



Yeah this is not a joke. However, no one has picked this up. It's been written and being pitched to networks and streamers.
