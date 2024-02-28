Richard Lewis dead at 76
Richard Lewis dead at 76
Re: Richard Lewis dead at 76
I mainly remember him from the sitcom Anything But Love with Jamie Lee Curtis and his turn as Prince John in the movie Robin Hood: Men In Tights.
RIP
Re: Richard Lewis dead at 76
I just watched Men in Tights the other day. Sad news.
