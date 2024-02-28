DVD Talk Forum

Richard Lewis dead at 76

Richard Lewis dead at 76

   
Old 02-28-24, 03:51 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Richard Lewis dead at 76
Old 02-28-24, 03:54 PM
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Re: Richard Lewis dead at 76
I mainly remember him from the sitcom Anything But Love with Jamie Lee Curtis and his turn as Prince John in the movie Robin Hood: Men In Tights.



RIP
Old 02-28-24, 03:55 PM
Join Date: Jan 2001
Re: Richard Lewis dead at 76
I just watched Men in Tights the other day. Sad news.
