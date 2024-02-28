DVD Talk Forum

The Donovans (Paramount +)  Spin-off of Ray Donovan from EP and director Guy Ritchie

The Donovans (Paramount +)  Spin-off of Ray Donovan from EP and director Guy Ritchie

   
02-28-24, 02:02 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 78,265
Received 3,463 Likes on 2,490 Posts
The Donovans (Paramount +)  Spin-off of Ray Donovan from EP and director Guy Ritchie
02-28-24, 02:05 PM
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Cobra Island
Posts: 17,091
Received 411 Likes on 280 Posts
Re: The Donovans (Paramount +)  Spin-off of Ray Donovan from EP and director Guy Ritchie
Loosely based.

Studios are reaching today.
02-28-24, 02:10 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 78,265
Received 3,463 Likes on 2,490 Posts
Re: The Donovans (Paramount +)  Spin-off of Ray Donovan from EP and director Guy Ritchie
It sounds like a UK set show based on the original show.


The official description of the series states, “With the most powerful clients in Europe, ‘The Donovans’ will see family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London’s most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what’s in store tomorrow.”
