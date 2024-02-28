The Donovans (Paramount +) Spin-off of Ray Donovan from EP and director Guy Ritchie
The Donovans (Paramount +) Spin-off of Ray Donovan from EP and director Guy Ritchie
Re: The Donovans (Paramount +) Spin-off of Ray Donovan from EP and director Guy Ritchie
Loosely based.
Studios are reaching today.
It sounds like a UK set show based on the original show.
The official description of the series states, “With the most powerful clients in Europe, ‘The Donovans’ will see family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London’s most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what’s in store tomorrow.”
