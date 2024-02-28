The DVDTalk Amazing Race Game Spring 2024 Edition
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
The DVDTalk Amazing Race Game Spring 2024 Edition
Welcome To The DVDTalk Amazing Race Game No. 20, The Spring 2024 Edition!
This season features 13 teams and there will be no non-elimination legs! (But there will probably be double length legs).
The season premiere is Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30 PM ET/PT and once again every episode will be 90 minutes this season!
The jist of the game: For an entry fee of just $5, everyone chooses a team to latch on to before the start of the season. If that team ends up winning race regardless of gimmicks, twists or pandemics, then YOU will win a $65 Amazon.com gift certificate. 100% of the entry fees will go to the prize fund.
We will be using the First-to-Post selection method for the draft. You may post 1 and only 1 team during the draft. This is strictly first-come-first-serve. Anybody posting a list will only have rights to the first team in the post. If they have already been taken, you will need to post again.
The drafts will be held Thursday, March 7 at 9:00 PM Eastern (6 PM Pacific). The DVDTalk timestamp of your post determines validity. If you are too early, you will need to post again.
This season's 13 teams:
Michelle & Sean (Married)
Kishori & Karishma (Cousins)
Juan & Shane (Air Force Pilots)
Danny & Angie (Mother & Son)
Derek & Shelisa (Married)
Yvonne & Melissa (Dating)
Ricky & Cesar (Dating)
Sunny & Bizzy (Firefighters)
Anthony & Bailey (Twin Brothers)
Rod & Leticia (Married)
Amber & Vinny (Dating nurse anesthetists)
Chris & Mary (Father & Daughter)
Maya & Rohan (Siblings)
You may learn more about the teams here: https://tvline.com/lists/the-amazing...sts-locations/
Post now if you want to play and I will contact you with my PayPal information by Private Message.
Bopper Rule: If for whatever reason, an announced team that you drafted is replaced by a substitute team (or a single team member) during the show, you will get the substitute in place of your original pick. If multiple replacement teams enter the game at the same time, the owners of the original teams will share the replacement teams and split any prize money.
Spoilers: You may not post spoilers about future events in this game thread either with or without spoiler tags. Spoilers may only be posted in the season discussion thread where standard forum rules apply. A spoiler is defined as anything that was not revealed during each weeks episode or in the preview of the next episode. Once an episode airs in the Eastern time zone, you may post anything that occurred in that episode. Violation of this rule may result in disqualification, loss of prize money and suspension from the next seasons game. However, one mild spoiler may result in a warning, but only once per player. Repeat violations may result in a life time ban from future games. The game moderators and artists will discuss enforcement on a case by case basis.
Please do not edit or delete posts during the draft, if your pick has already been taken or you were too early, you will need to post again. Screen captures will be taken during the draft and violations of this rule will result in your pick being revoked and you will be given the last unclaimed team in the draft (AKA the Quack play).
All payments must be made via PayPal by 3 AM Eastern Wednesday, March 6. If you haven't paid by then, your spot may be released to another player.
Please, please, please! Include your DVDTalk screen name along with "Amazing Race Game" in a comment with your PayPal payment! This is necessary so that I can match people up with their payments. Also, please use the Send money to a friend option as this will avoid seller fees.
If the contest doesn't sell out and an unclaimed team wins, the prize will go to whoever has the highest finisher.
Good Luck!
This season features 13 teams and there will be no non-elimination legs! (But there will probably be double length legs).
The season premiere is Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30 PM ET/PT and once again every episode will be 90 minutes this season!
The jist of the game: For an entry fee of just $5, everyone chooses a team to latch on to before the start of the season. If that team ends up winning race regardless of gimmicks, twists or pandemics, then YOU will win a $65 Amazon.com gift certificate. 100% of the entry fees will go to the prize fund.
We will be using the First-to-Post selection method for the draft. You may post 1 and only 1 team during the draft. This is strictly first-come-first-serve. Anybody posting a list will only have rights to the first team in the post. If they have already been taken, you will need to post again.
The drafts will be held Thursday, March 7 at 9:00 PM Eastern (6 PM Pacific). The DVDTalk timestamp of your post determines validity. If you are too early, you will need to post again.
This season's 13 teams:
Michelle & Sean (Married)
Kishori & Karishma (Cousins)
Juan & Shane (Air Force Pilots)
Danny & Angie (Mother & Son)
Derek & Shelisa (Married)
Yvonne & Melissa (Dating)
Ricky & Cesar (Dating)
Sunny & Bizzy (Firefighters)
Anthony & Bailey (Twin Brothers)
Rod & Leticia (Married)
Amber & Vinny (Dating nurse anesthetists)
Chris & Mary (Father & Daughter)
Maya & Rohan (Siblings)
You may learn more about the teams here: https://tvline.com/lists/the-amazing...sts-locations/
Post now if you want to play and I will contact you with my PayPal information by Private Message.
Bopper Rule: If for whatever reason, an announced team that you drafted is replaced by a substitute team (or a single team member) during the show, you will get the substitute in place of your original pick. If multiple replacement teams enter the game at the same time, the owners of the original teams will share the replacement teams and split any prize money.
Spoilers: You may not post spoilers about future events in this game thread either with or without spoiler tags. Spoilers may only be posted in the season discussion thread where standard forum rules apply. A spoiler is defined as anything that was not revealed during each weeks episode or in the preview of the next episode. Once an episode airs in the Eastern time zone, you may post anything that occurred in that episode. Violation of this rule may result in disqualification, loss of prize money and suspension from the next seasons game. However, one mild spoiler may result in a warning, but only once per player. Repeat violations may result in a life time ban from future games. The game moderators and artists will discuss enforcement on a case by case basis.
Please do not edit or delete posts during the draft, if your pick has already been taken or you were too early, you will need to post again. Screen captures will be taken during the draft and violations of this rule will result in your pick being revoked and you will be given the last unclaimed team in the draft (AKA the Quack play).
All payments must be made via PayPal by 3 AM Eastern Wednesday, March 6. If you haven't paid by then, your spot may be released to another player.
Please, please, please! Include your DVDTalk screen name along with "Amazing Race Game" in a comment with your PayPal payment! This is necessary so that I can match people up with their payments. Also, please use the Send money to a friend option as this will avoid seller fees.
If the contest doesn't sell out and an unclaimed team wins, the prize will go to whoever has the highest finisher.
Good Luck!
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Re: The DVDTalk Amazing Race Game Spring 2024 Edition
The Amazing Race Game Hall Of Fame
1. sauce07
2. chowderhead
3. Navinabob & Wolf359
4. JasonF & CKMorpheus
5. chowderhead & davidh777
6. Damfino & Jules Winfield
7. JuryDuty & davidh777
8. JuryDuty & Jules Winfield
9. chowderhead & JasonF
10. dfmaverick2 & Buckeyes8604
11. chowderhead
12. davidh777 & CKMorpheus
13. Navinabob, CKMorpheus, JuryDuty, LaxBandit
14. JuryDuty & lwhy?
15. postermen & davidh777
16. CKMorpheus & Chowderhead
17. GatorDeb & Damfino
18. lwhy?
19. Goldberg74
20. ?
Also, chowderhead is the inaugural member of The Amazing Race Game Five Time Winners Hall of Fame and is entitled to use the Five Timers Robe as an avatar:
1. sauce07
2. chowderhead
3. Navinabob & Wolf359
4. JasonF & CKMorpheus
5. chowderhead & davidh777
6. Damfino & Jules Winfield
7. JuryDuty & davidh777
8. JuryDuty & Jules Winfield
9. chowderhead & JasonF
10. dfmaverick2 & Buckeyes8604
11. chowderhead
12. davidh777 & CKMorpheus
13. Navinabob, CKMorpheus, JuryDuty, LaxBandit
14. JuryDuty & lwhy?
15. postermen & davidh777
16. CKMorpheus & Chowderhead
17. GatorDeb & Damfino
18. lwhy?
19. Goldberg74
20. ?
Also, chowderhead is the inaugural member of The Amazing Race Game Five Time Winners Hall of Fame and is entitled to use the Five Timers Robe as an avatar:
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Re: The DVDTalk Amazing Race Game Spring 2024 Edition
Spots are currently reserved for:
Damfino (Game Moderator) $
lwhy? (Assistant Game Moderator)
Goldberg74 (Our Graphic Artist)
JuryDuty (Graphic Artist emeritus)
9 spots available.
Damfino (Game Moderator) $
lwhy? (Assistant Game Moderator)
Goldberg74 (Our Graphic Artist)
JuryDuty (Graphic Artist emeritus)
9 spots available.
#4
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 74,451
Received 5,890 Likes on 4,021 Posts
Re: The DVDTalk Amazing Race Game Spring 2024 Edition
I'll give it a try
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off