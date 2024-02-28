Re: The DVDTalk Amazing Race Game Spring 2024 Edition

The Amazing Race Game Hall Of Fame1. sauce072. chowderhead3. Navinabob & Wolf3594. JasonF & CKMorpheus5. chowderhead & davidh7776. Damfino & Jules Winfield7. JuryDuty & davidh7778. JuryDuty & Jules Winfield9. chowderhead & JasonF10. dfmaverick2 & Buckeyes860411. chowderhead12. davidh777 & CKMorpheus13. Navinabob, CKMorpheus, JuryDuty, LaxBandit14. JuryDuty & lwhy?15. postermen & davidh77716. CKMorpheus & Chowderhead17. GatorDeb & Damfino18. lwhy?19. Goldberg7420. ?Also, chowderhead is the inaugural member of The Amazing Race Game Five Time Winners Hall of Fame and is entitled to use the Five Timers Robe as an avatar: