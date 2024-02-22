The Rookie (ABC)  Season 6  2/20/24

ABC'S PRIMETIME SCHEDULE FOR THE WEEK OF FEB. 19, 2024TUESDAY, FEB. 209:00-10:00 p.m. EST - The Rookie: "Strike Back" (601) (Season Premiere)In the aftermath of the assaults in the explosive season five finale, the team must now try to understand why they were targeted and if there is a bigger plan in place. Meanwhile, Nolan must survive his last shift before his wedding to Bailey. (TV-14, LV)