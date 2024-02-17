Re: "Lost" TV Series

I have seasons one and two of Millennium on DVD; never got the third and final season and sort of regret it even though I remember it not being very good. The only one I really remember was the one with Kiss as guest stars.



Season two was easily my favorite, with that weird apocalyptic conspiracy thing between the Roosters and the Owls, a sort of mystical/religious counterpart to The X-Files' aliens and sci-fi influenced conspiracies.



It was kind of obvious that they were fumbling around with the concept each season trying to find something that would connect with audiences... season one was a procedural, season two went full-on occult/conspiracy, and season three turned it into a kind of X-Files lite.



And then they closed the "millennium" thing off in a really wretched episode of The X-Files that seemed more like a middle finger to the people who watched both series than an attempt to make something interesting.