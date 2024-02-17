DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

"Lost" TV Series

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

"Lost" TV Series

   
Old 02-17-24, 08:16 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,614
Received 782 Likes on 575 Posts
"Lost" TV Series
I was looking up a tv series I saw occasionally back in the day starring Sam Waterston called I'll Fly Away. I wanted to see if it was available on disc on streaming, but it's not. I consider it a "lost" series since there's no way to watch it. Ed is another favorite series of mine that you can't watch anywhere. Do you have any favorite series that are "lost"?
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-17-24, 08:23 PM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 23,388
Received 654 Likes on 438 Posts
Re: "Lost" TV Series
It's available on YouTube


Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?lis...rjfFKSs73Z11EF
The Cow is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-17-24, 08:34 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,614
Received 782 Likes on 575 Posts
Re: "Lost" TV Series
Originally Posted by The Cow
Thanks, unfortunately that's not official and could be pulled at any time. Knowing my luck, they'll pull it after I start watching it.
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-17-24, 08:39 PM
  #4  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 23,388
Received 654 Likes on 438 Posts
Re: "Lost" TV Series
Originally Posted by lwhy?
Thanks, unfortunately that's not official and could be pulled at any time. Knowing my luck, they'll pull it after I start watching it.
There are tools and browser extensions to download youtube videos if you really want to save and watch it (season 2 is there too).

Yeah, it's not official, and it's old ripped from TV quality.

Trying to think of something that matches your topic...
The Cow is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
lwhy? (02-17-24)
Old 02-17-24, 09:04 PM
  #5  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,661
Likes: 0
Received 4,435 Likes on 3,008 Posts
Re: "Lost" TV Series
The Mind of the Married Man - Season 2.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-17-24, 09:09 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hero
 
PhantomStranger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 27,214
Received 758 Likes on 634 Posts
Re: "Lost" TV Series
Easiest answer is Final Space, the cartoon comedy series set in space which ran three years on TBS fairly recently. Thanks to the WB-Discovery merger, they took a tax write-off on the entire series and thus it's now off limits from any official source. The first two seasons were released on Blu-ray, which now go for astronomical values.

So it's still available on piracy sites, but all streaming venues have removed it.
PhantomStranger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-17-24, 09:22 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 12,775
Received 1,045 Likes on 749 Posts
Re: "Lost" TV Series
I've never seen the TV series "American Dreams" anywhere, maybe due to music rights.


Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-18-24, 12:42 AM
  #8  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 43,421
Received 2,569 Likes on 1,789 Posts
Re: "Lost" TV Series
Originally Posted by The Cow
There are tools and browser extensions to download youtube videos if you really want to save and watch it (season 2 is there too).

Yeah, it's not official, and it's old ripped from TV quality.
Yeah, I have Easy Youtube Video Downloader, a Firefox extension that puts a button on the youtube video pages that let download a video to hour HD with one click.

And you can also download and install JDownloader2; it's a download manager program. With that, you can copy/paste the URL of the youtube (or dailymotion, vimeo, pornhub, or any other number of video sites) into it and download it any quality available. (Easy Youtube Video Downloader limits you to 360p and 720p.) With JDownloader2 you can also copy/paste the URL of a youtube playlist and download the whole thing at once.

Josh-da-man is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-18-24, 05:09 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Shannon Nutt's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2003
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Posts: 18,319
Received 311 Likes on 232 Posts
Re: "Lost" TV Series
I just plunked down some $$$ on Ebay to get Millennium (the Chris Carter series with Lance Henriksen) on DVD (its been out of print for a long while), as it is not available on digital or streaming. The last time I did this was for Moonlighting, which was shortly thereafter launched on streaming by Disney, so expect the same with Millennium soon. You're welcome.
Shannon Nutt is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-18-24, 05:14 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Hero
 
PhantomStranger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 27,214
Received 758 Likes on 634 Posts
Re: "Lost" TV Series
Originally Posted by Shannon Nutt
I just plunked down some $$$ on Ebay to get Millennium (the Chris Carter series with Lance Henriksen) on DVD (its been out of print for a long while), as it is not available on digital or streaming. The last time I did this was for Moonlighting, which was shortly thereafter launched on streaming by Disney, so expect the same with Millennium soon. You're welcome.
Great show, can't believe there are no places streaming it.
PhantomStranger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-18-24, 06:18 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 78,191
Received 3,444 Likes on 2,478 Posts
Re: "Lost" TV Series
Originally Posted by Shannon Nutt
I just plunked down some $$$ on Ebay to get Millennium (the Chris Carter series with Lance Henriksen) on DVD (its been out of print for a long while), as it is not available on digital or streaming. The last time I did this was for Moonlighting, which was shortly thereafter launched on streaming by Disney, so expect the same with Millennium soon. You're welcome.
I still have all 3 seasons on DVD. Surprised thats something you dont own. Very underrated show and glad I didnt sell it.

The first season was the best from what I recall. It was like a weekly horror movie. I need to revisit it.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-18-24, 08:24 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 43,421
Received 2,569 Likes on 1,789 Posts
Re: "Lost" TV Series
I have seasons one and two of Millennium on DVD; never got the third and final season and sort of regret it even though I remember it not being very good. The only one I really remember was the one with Kiss as guest stars.

Season two was easily my favorite, with that weird apocalyptic conspiracy thing between the Roosters and the Owls, a sort of mystical/religious counterpart to The X-Files' aliens and sci-fi influenced conspiracies.

It was kind of obvious that they were fumbling around with the concept each season trying to find something that would connect with audiences... season one was a procedural, season two went full-on occult/conspiracy, and season three turned it into a kind of X-Files lite.

And then they closed the "millennium" thing off in a really wretched episode of The X-Files that seemed more like a middle finger to the people who watched both series than an attempt to make something interesting.
Josh-da-man is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
SNL general discussion thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.