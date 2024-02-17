"Lost" TV Series
"Lost" TV Series
I was looking up a tv series I saw occasionally back in the day starring Sam Waterston called I'll Fly Away. I wanted to see if it was available on disc on streaming, but it's not. I consider it a "lost" series since there's no way to watch it. Ed is another favorite series of mine that you can't watch anywhere. Do you have any favorite series that are "lost"?
It's available on YouTube
Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?lis...rjfFKSs73Z11EF
It's available on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oOHd...rjfFKSs73Z11EF
Yeah, it's not official, and it's old ripped from TV quality.
Trying to think of something that matches your topic...
The Mind of the Married Man - Season 2.
Easiest answer is Final Space, the cartoon comedy series set in space which ran three years on TBS fairly recently. Thanks to the WB-Discovery merger, they took a tax write-off on the entire series and thus it's now off limits from any official source. The first two seasons were released on Blu-ray, which now go for astronomical values.
And you can also download and install JDownloader2; it's a download manager program. With that, you can copy/paste the URL of the youtube (or dailymotion, vimeo, pornhub, or any other number of video sites) into it and download it any quality available. (Easy Youtube Video Downloader limits you to 360p and 720p.) With JDownloader2 you can also copy/paste the URL of a youtube playlist and download the whole thing at once.
I just plunked down some $$$ on Ebay to get Millennium (the Chris Carter series with Lance Henriksen) on DVD (its been out of print for a long while), as it is not available on digital or streaming. The last time I did this was for Moonlighting, which was shortly thereafter launched on streaming by Disney, so expect the same with Millennium soon. You're welcome.
The first season was the best from what I recall. It was like a weekly horror movie. I need to revisit it.
I have seasons one and two of Millennium on DVD; never got the third and final season and sort of regret it even though I remember it not being very good. The only one I really remember was the one with Kiss as guest stars.
Season two was easily my favorite, with that weird apocalyptic conspiracy thing between the Roosters and the Owls, a sort of mystical/religious counterpart to The X-Files' aliens and sci-fi influenced conspiracies.
It was kind of obvious that they were fumbling around with the concept each season trying to find something that would connect with audiences... season one was a procedural, season two went full-on occult/conspiracy, and season three turned it into a kind of X-Files lite.
And then they closed the "millennium" thing off in a really wretched episode of The X-Files that seemed more like a middle finger to the people who watched both series than an attempt to make something interesting.
