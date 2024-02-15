The DVDTalk Survivor Game Spring 2024 Edition
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
The DVDTalk Survivor Game Spring 2024 Edition
Welcome to the DVDTalk Survivor Game no. 29 for the Spring 2024 season!
The 2 hour season premiere is Feb. 28 at 8 PM. The 2nd week will also be 2 hours, and then 90 minute episodes after that.
The jist of the game: For an entry fee of just $5, everyone chooses one Survivor to latch onto before the start of the season. That is your guy. You root for that Survivor. If that Survivor ends up going all the way regardless of gimmicks, twists or pandemics, then YOU will win a $80 Amazon.com gift certificate. 100% of the entry fees will go to the prize fund.
Once again this season 2nd and 3rd place will receive $10 Amazon GCs!
General rules:
This will be the contest thread for the entire season.
We will be using the first to post method on draft night (Tuesday, Feb. 27, 9 PM EST). You may post 1 and only 1 name during the draft. This is strictly first-come-first-serve. Anybody posting a list will only have rights to the first name in the post. If that name has already been taken, you will need to post again.
Survivor Season 46 will see 18 new players stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji.
This season's 18 Survivors are...
Ben (Musician)
Bhanu (IT Quality Analyst)
Charlie (Law Student)
David (Slot Machine Salesman)
Hunter (Science Teacher)
Jemila 'Jem' (International Brand Mentor)
Jessica 'Jess' (Software Engineer)
Kenzie (Salon Owner)
Liz (Marketing Strategist)
Maria (Parent Coach)
Moriah (Program coordinator)
Q Burdette (Realtor)
Randen (Aerospace Tech)
Soda (Special Education Teacher)
Tevin (Actor)
Tiffany (Artist)
Tim (College Coach)
Venus (Data Analyst)
Refer to https://tvline.com/lists/survivor-se...bs/venus-vafa/ or lwhy?'s Season thread for more information and profiles of this season's cast.
Post now if you want to play and I will contact you with my PayPal information by PM.
All payments must be made via PayPal by 3 AM EST Monday Feb. 26. If you haven't paid by then, your spot may be released to another player.
Bopper Rule: If for whatever reason, an announced Survivor contestant that you drafted is replaced by a substitute during the show, you will get the substitute in place of your original pick. If multiple replacement players enter the game at the same time, the owners of the original players will share the replacement players and split any prize money.
Spoilers: You may not post spoilers about future events in this game thread either with or without spoiler tags. Spoilers may only be posted in the season discussion thread where standard forum rules apply. A spoiler is defined as anything that was not revealed during each weeks episode or in the preview of the next episode. Once an episode airs in the Eastern time zone, you may post anything that occurred in that episode. Violation of this rule may result in disqualification, loss of prize money and suspension from the next seasons game. However, one mild spoiler may result in a warning, but only once per player. Repeat violations may result in a life time ban from future games. The game moderators and artists will discuss enforcement on a case by case basis.
Please do not edit or delete posts during the draft, if your pick has already been taken or you were too early, you will need to post again.
Screen captures will be taken during the draft and anyone caught deleting or editing a post will be given the last pick as a penalty.
Please, please, please! Include your DVDTalk screen name and "Survivor Game" in a comment with your PayPal payment! This is necessary so that I can match people up with their payments. Also, please use the "Send money to a friend" option as this will avoid seller fees.
If the contest doesn't sell out, 2nd entries will be sold and drafted a half hour later.
The draft will be held Tuesday, February 27, 2023 at 9 PM Eastern (6 PM Pacific). The DVDTalk timestamp of your post determines validity. If you are too early, you will need to post again.
Good Luck!
The 2 hour season premiere is Feb. 28 at 8 PM. The 2nd week will also be 2 hours, and then 90 minute episodes after that.
The jist of the game: For an entry fee of just $5, everyone chooses one Survivor to latch onto before the start of the season. That is your guy. You root for that Survivor. If that Survivor ends up going all the way regardless of gimmicks, twists or pandemics, then YOU will win a $80 Amazon.com gift certificate. 100% of the entry fees will go to the prize fund.
Once again this season 2nd and 3rd place will receive $10 Amazon GCs!
General rules:
This will be the contest thread for the entire season.
We will be using the first to post method on draft night (Tuesday, Feb. 27, 9 PM EST). You may post 1 and only 1 name during the draft. This is strictly first-come-first-serve. Anybody posting a list will only have rights to the first name in the post. If that name has already been taken, you will need to post again.
Survivor Season 46 will see 18 new players stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji.
This season's 18 Survivors are...
Ben (Musician)
Bhanu (IT Quality Analyst)
Charlie (Law Student)
David (Slot Machine Salesman)
Hunter (Science Teacher)
Jemila 'Jem' (International Brand Mentor)
Jessica 'Jess' (Software Engineer)
Kenzie (Salon Owner)
Liz (Marketing Strategist)
Maria (Parent Coach)
Moriah (Program coordinator)
Q Burdette (Realtor)
Randen (Aerospace Tech)
Soda (Special Education Teacher)
Tevin (Actor)
Tiffany (Artist)
Tim (College Coach)
Venus (Data Analyst)
Refer to https://tvline.com/lists/survivor-se...bs/venus-vafa/ or lwhy?'s Season thread for more information and profiles of this season's cast.
Post now if you want to play and I will contact you with my PayPal information by PM.
All payments must be made via PayPal by 3 AM EST Monday Feb. 26. If you haven't paid by then, your spot may be released to another player.
Bopper Rule: If for whatever reason, an announced Survivor contestant that you drafted is replaced by a substitute during the show, you will get the substitute in place of your original pick. If multiple replacement players enter the game at the same time, the owners of the original players will share the replacement players and split any prize money.
Spoilers: You may not post spoilers about future events in this game thread either with or without spoiler tags. Spoilers may only be posted in the season discussion thread where standard forum rules apply. A spoiler is defined as anything that was not revealed during each weeks episode or in the preview of the next episode. Once an episode airs in the Eastern time zone, you may post anything that occurred in that episode. Violation of this rule may result in disqualification, loss of prize money and suspension from the next seasons game. However, one mild spoiler may result in a warning, but only once per player. Repeat violations may result in a life time ban from future games. The game moderators and artists will discuss enforcement on a case by case basis.
Please do not edit or delete posts during the draft, if your pick has already been taken or you were too early, you will need to post again.
Screen captures will be taken during the draft and anyone caught deleting or editing a post will be given the last pick as a penalty.
Please, please, please! Include your DVDTalk screen name and "Survivor Game" in a comment with your PayPal payment! This is necessary so that I can match people up with their payments. Also, please use the "Send money to a friend" option as this will avoid seller fees.
If the contest doesn't sell out, 2nd entries will be sold and drafted a half hour later.
The draft will be held Tuesday, February 27, 2023 at 9 PM Eastern (6 PM Pacific). The DVDTalk timestamp of your post determines validity. If you are too early, you will need to post again.
Good Luck!
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Re: The DVDTalk Survivor Game Spring 2024 Edition
The DVDTalk Survivor Game Hall Of Fame:
1. Dadaluholla
2. Patman
3. Lunatikk
4. JuryDuty
5. Silly Burrito
6. Chowderhead
7. Davidh777
8. Quack
9. Jules Winfield
10. lwhy?
11. Damfino
12. Quack
13. Damfino
14. lwhy?
15. Davidh777
16. lwhy?
17. Navinabob
18. Navinabob
19. JuryDuty
20. Winky
21. JuryDuty
22. JuryDuty
23. Damfino
24. Goldberg74
25. Gryffinmaster
26. Damfino
27. Winky
28. JuryDuty (Five Time Winners Hall of Fame!)
29. ?
1. Dadaluholla
2. Patman
3. Lunatikk
4. JuryDuty
5. Silly Burrito
6. Chowderhead
7. Davidh777
8. Quack
9. Jules Winfield
10. lwhy?
11. Damfino
12. Quack
13. Damfino
14. lwhy?
15. Davidh777
16. lwhy?
17. Navinabob
18. Navinabob
19. JuryDuty
20. Winky
21. JuryDuty
22. JuryDuty
23. Damfino
24. Goldberg74
25. Gryffinmaster
26. Damfino
27. Winky
28. JuryDuty (Five Time Winners Hall of Fame!)
29. ?
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Re: The DVDTalk Survivor Game Spring 2024 Edition
Spots are currently reserved for:
Damfino (Game Moderator) $
lwhy? (Assistant Game Moderator)
Goldberg74 (Our Graphic Artist)
JuryDuty (Graphic Artist Emeritus)
14 spots available.
Damfino (Game Moderator) $
lwhy? (Assistant Game Moderator)
Goldberg74 (Our Graphic Artist)
JuryDuty (Graphic Artist Emeritus)
14 spots available.
#4
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Re: The DVDTalk Survivor Game Spring 2024 Edition
Draft night advisory: This season has a contestant named Q Burdette. If you wish to draft him, keep in mind that forum rules require a minimum of 3 characters in a post, so you must include his surname during the draft.
Also, be sure to note that this season's draft will be on Tuesday the 27th instead of Monday. This is due to a personal conflict I have on Monday.
Also, be sure to note that this season's draft will be on Tuesday the 27th instead of Monday. This is due to a personal conflict I have on Monday.
#5
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Re: The DVDTalk Survivor Game Spring 2024 Edition
Once again this season an anonymous donor contributed $10 to the pool, so the winner will receive $80 this season.
#6
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Re: The DVDTalk Survivor Game Spring 2024 Edition
We've been trying to think of a perk for our new Five Time Winners Hall of Fame which JuryDuty is now the charter member.
This is NOT official yet, it's still only a proposal:
Our idea is that anyone that enters the Five Time Winners Hall of Fame will receive the first pick in the next season's draft and can post it in this thread at any time. This would only be a one time benefit. Also, if the Five Timer wants to buy a 2nd pick in the leftover draft (if there is one), then only the last pick would be allowed (AKA the Quack play).
We welcome feedback on this idea if anyone wants to offer any.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off