Re: The DVDTalk Survivor Game Spring 2024 Edition

We've been trying to think of a perk for our new Five Time Winners Hall of Fame which JuryDuty is now the charter member.This is NOT official yet, it's still only a proposal:Our idea is that anyone that enters the Five Time Winners Hall of Fame will receive the first pick in the next season's draft and can post it in this thread at any time. This would only be a one time benefit. Also, if the Five Timer wants to buy a 2nd pick in the leftover draft (if there is one), then only the last pick would be allowed (AKA the Quack play).We welcome feedback on this idea if anyone wants to offer any.