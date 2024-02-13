DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Openings or title cards to shows you always stick around for?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Openings or title cards to shows you always stick around for?

   
Old 02-13-24, 07:00 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,058
Received 856 Likes on 726 Posts
Openings or title cards to shows you always stick around for?
You know with streaming or recording there’s always the option to skip intro or ff. But some I really like and always stick around for.

Certainly, Peacemaker (S1). The dance number was inspired and I could never get enough.
Also, love the title card for LOST. Always stick around for Scrubs’ “I’m no Superman” theme.
And, probably Cheers as well. oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.