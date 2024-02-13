Openings or title cards to shows you always stick around for?

You know with streaming or recording there’s always the option to skip intro or ff. But some I really like and always stick around for.



Certainly, Peacemaker (S1). The dance number was inspired and I could never get enough.

Also, love the title card for LOST. Always stick around for Scrubs’ “I’m no Superman” theme.

And, probably Cheers as well. oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.