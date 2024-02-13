Openings or title cards to shows you always stick around for?
Openings or title cards to shows you always stick around for?
You know with streaming or recording there’s always the option to skip intro or ff. But some I really like and always stick around for.
Certainly, Peacemaker (S1). The dance number was inspired and I could never get enough.
Also, love the title card for LOST. Always stick around for Scrubs’ “I’m no Superman” theme.
And, probably Cheers as well. oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
