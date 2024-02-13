Stupid Pet Tricks w Sarah Silverman TBS from Daves WWPs
Stupid Pet Tricks w Sarah Silverman TBS from Daves WWPs
From David Lettermans World Wide Pants comes Stupid Pet Tricks hosted by Silverman on TBS.
Its exactly what you think it is.
They even have a house band and a Guinea Pig announcer.
