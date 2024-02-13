DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Stupid Pet Tricks w Sarah Silverman TBS from Daves WWPs

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Stupid Pet Tricks w Sarah Silverman TBS from Daves WWPs

   
Old 02-13-24, 05:29 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
whotony's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2001
Location: ^ Kristen Bell
Posts: 22,847
Received 558 Likes on 407 Posts
Stupid Pet Tricks w Sarah Silverman TBS from Daves WWPs
From David Lettermans World Wide Pants comes Stupid Pet Tricks hosted by Silverman on TBS.

Its exactly what you think it is.

They even have a house band and a Guinea Pig announcer.

whotony is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Tracker (CBS) -- S: Justin Hartley -- Based on the book series by Jeffery Deaver -- Premieres 2/11/24

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.