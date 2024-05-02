Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24
Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24
Eighteen brand-new castaways are readying themselves for the adventure of a lifetime.
CBS has revealed the names and faces of Survivor‘s upcoming contestants who will fight, scratch and claw their way to the $1 million check and the title of Sole Survivor.
Season 46 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8/7c with a two-hour episode; its second episode (airing Wednesday, March 6) will also be two hours, before switching back to 90-minute installments for the remainder of the season. (The Amazing Race will return the following Wednesday, March 13, at 9:30/8:30c; like last season, those episodes will follow suit at 90 minutes apiece.)
Included in the new cast (see photos and details below) are a Las Vegas slot machine salesman, a musician, an aerospace technician, a salon owner, a pair of teachers, a software engineer, a law student and so much more.
https://tvline.com/lists/survivor-se...ed-photos-cbs/
Re: Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24
Cast:
Age: 29
Hometown: Senatobia, Miss.
Current Residence: Memphis, Tenn.
Occupation: Real estate agent
Age: 37
Hometown: Hong Kong, China/Toronto, Ontario
Current Residence: San Francisco
Occupation: Software engineer
Age: 26
Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass.
Current Residence: Boston
Occupation: Law student
Age: 24
Hometown: Goochland, Va.
Current Residence: Richmond, Va.
Occupation: Actor
Age: 33
Hometown: Franklin Township, N.J.
Current Residence: Elizabeth, N.J.
Occupation: Artist
Age: 28
Hometown: Boca Raton, Fla.
Current Residence: San Diego
Occupation: Program coordinator
Age: 48
Hometown: Dallas
Current Residence: Dallas
Occupation: Parent coach
Age: 41
Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India
Current Residence: Acton, Mass.
Occupation: IT quality analyst
Age: 32
Hometown: Berbice, Guyana
Current Residence: Chicago
Occupation: International brand mentor
Age: 22
Hometown: Las Vegas
Current Residence: Las Vegas
Occupation: Slot machine salesman
Age: 31
Hometown: Miami
Current Residence: Miami
Occupation: Musician
Age: 28
Hometown: French Camp, Miss.
Current Residence: French Camp, Miss.
Occupation: Science teacher
Age: 41
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Orlando, Fla.
Occupation: Aerospace tech
Age: 31
Hometown: Arlington, Va.
Current Residence: Atlanta
Occupation: College coach
Age: 27
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Current Residence: Lake Hopatcong, N.J.
Occupation: Special education teacher
Age: 24
Hometown: Hill, Ontario
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario
Occupation: Data analyst
Age: 29
Hometown: Gibraltar, Mich.
Current Residence: Charlotte, N.C.
Occupation: Salon owner
Age: 35
Hometown: Luther, Mich.
Current Residence: Orlando, Fla.
Occupation: Marketing strategist
Re: Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24
Venus might be one of the best looking gals to ever appear on this show. And Ben's hairline is reminding me of a Newsradio era Joe Rogan
Re: Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24
I don't get why you guys are going crazy for Venus. She's very mid. I guess we've just gotten used to Survivor casting a bunch of uggos in recent seasons.
Re: Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24
Oh god, another season where the casting director trolled a Walmart and picked randos.
Diversity and Inclusion equals boring cast. Can we just go back to putting sociopath nut jobs and soft core porn actors on? It was so much better then.
Diversity and Inclusion equals boring cast. Can we just go back to putting sociopath nut jobs and soft core porn actors on? It was so much better then.
Re: Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24
Re: Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24
Re: Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24
Yeah I used to make fun of them, but casts made up primarily of bartenders, yoga instructors, waitresses, and personal trainers (unemployed actors) made for much better seasons.
You need people who dont know the meaning of the word quit. Or consequences. Or ramifications. Or repercussions. Or ignominy. And once those words are explained to them they need to firmly believe those are words for losers and suckers.
You need people who dont know the meaning of the word quit. Or consequences. Or ramifications. Or repercussions. Or ignominy. And once those words are explained to them they need to firmly believe those are words for losers and suckers.
