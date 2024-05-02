DVD Talk Forum

Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24

TV Talk

Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24

   
02-05-24, 01:27 PM
Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24


Eighteen brand-new castaways are readying themselves for the adventure of a lifetime.

CBS has revealed the names and faces of Survivor‘s upcoming contestants who will fight, scratch and claw their way to the $1 million check and the title of Sole Survivor.

Season 46 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8/7c with a two-hour episode; its second episode (airing Wednesday, March 6) will also be two hours, before switching back to 90-minute installments for the remainder of the season. (The Amazing Race will return the following Wednesday, March 13, at 9:30/8:30c; like last season, those episodes will follow suit at 90 minutes apiece.)

Included in the new cast (see photos and details below) are a Las Vegas slot machine salesman, a musician, an aerospace technician, a salon owner, a pair of teachers, a software engineer, a law student and so much more.
https://tvline.com/lists/survivor-se...ed-photos-cbs/
02-05-24, 01:29 PM
Re: Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24
Cast:

Q Burdette

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Age: 29
Hometown: Senatobia, Miss.
Current Residence: Memphis, Tenn.
Occupation: Real estate agent

Jessica 'Jess' Chong

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Age: 37
Hometown: Hong Kong, China/Toronto, Ontario
Current Residence: San Francisco
Occupation: Software engineer

Charlie Davis

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Age: 26
Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass.
Current Residence: Boston
Occupation: Law student

Tevin Davis

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Age: 24
Hometown: Goochland, Va.
Current Residence: Richmond, Va.
Occupation: Actor

Tiffany Ervin

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Age: 33
Hometown: Franklin Township, N.J.
Current Residence: Elizabeth, N.J.
Occupation: Artist

Moriah Gaynor

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Age: 28
Hometown: Boca Raton, Fla.
Current Residence: San Diego
Occupation: Program coordinator

Maria Gonzalez

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Age: 48
Hometown: Dallas
Current Residence: Dallas
Occupation: Parent coach

Bhanu Gopal

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Age: 41
Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India
Current Residence: Acton, Mass.
Occupation: IT quality analyst

Jemila 'Jem' Hussain-Adams

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Age: 32
Hometown: Berbice, Guyana
Current Residence: Chicago
Occupation: International brand mentor

David Jelinsky

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Age: 22
Hometown: Las Vegas
Current Residence: Las Vegas
Occupation: Slot machine salesman

Ben Katzman

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Age: 31
Hometown: Miami
Current Residence: Miami
Occupation: Musician

Hunter McKnight

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Age: 28
Hometown: French Camp, Miss.
Current Residence: French Camp, Miss.
Occupation: Science teacher

Randen Montalvo

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Age: 41
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Orlando, Fla.
Occupation: Aerospace tech

Tim Spicer

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Age: 31
Hometown: Arlington, Va.
Current Residence: Atlanta
Occupation: College coach

Soda Thompson

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Age: 27
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Current Residence: Lake Hopatcong, N.J.
Occupation: Special education teacher

Venus Vafa

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Age: 24
Hometown: Hill, Ontario
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario
Occupation: Data analyst

Kenzie Veurink

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Age: 29
Hometown: Gibraltar, Mich.
Current Residence: Charlotte, N.C.
Occupation: Salon owner

Liz Wilcox

Photo : Courtesy of CBS
Age: 35
Hometown: Luther, Mich.
Current Residence: Orlando, Fla.
Occupation: Marketing strategist
02-05-24, 01:49 PM
Re: Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24
Venus might be one of the best looking gals to ever appear on this show. And Ben's hairline is reminding me of a Newsradio era Joe Rogan
02-05-24, 02:43 PM
Re: Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24
Hellloooooo Venus!
02-05-24, 04:44 PM
Re: Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24
Originally Posted by Maxflier
Hellloooooo Venus!
Whoever votes her out will be on my shit list for life!
02-05-24, 05:20 PM
Re: Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24
I don't get why you guys are going crazy for Venus. She's very mid. I guess we've just gotten used to Survivor casting a bunch of uggos in recent seasons.
02-06-24, 02:45 PM
Re: Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24
Oh god, another season where the casting director trolled a Walmart and picked randos.

Diversity and Inclusion equals boring cast. Can we just go back to putting sociopath nut jobs and soft core porn actors on? It was so much better then.
02-06-24, 02:53 PM
Re: Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24
Originally Posted by bluesix
Oh god, another season where the casting director trolled a Walmart and picked randos.

Diversity and Inclusion equals boring cast. Can we just go back to putting sociopath nut jobs and soft core porn actors on? It was so much better then.
That's the rule for all CBS reality shows now. 50% Of Talent Must Be BIPOC Amazing Race just seems to cast better than Survivor recently. The most recent Amazing Race casts have been great.
02-06-24, 05:34 PM
Re: Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24
Originally Posted by bluesix
Oh god, another season where the casting director trolled a Walmart and picked randos.
The majority of the cast are teachers,real estate agents,lawyers and people who work in Software,like they are doing the opposite of rando casting.They are going out of their way to find aspirational non confrontational middle and upper middle class people.
02-06-24, 07:51 PM
Re: Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24
Yeah I used to make fun of them, but casts made up primarily of bartenders, yoga instructors, waitresses, and personal trainers (unemployed actors) made for much better seasons.

You need people who dont know the meaning of the word quit. Or consequences. Or ramifications. Or repercussions. Or ignominy. And once those words are explained to them they need to firmly believe those are words for losers and suckers.
