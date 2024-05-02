Survivor 46 (CBS) Premieres 2/28/24

Eighteen brand-new castaways are readying themselves for the adventure of a lifetime.CBS has revealed the names and faces of Survivor‘s upcoming contestants who will fight, scratch and claw their way to the $1 million check and the title of Sole Survivor.Season 46 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8/7c with a two-hour episode; its second episode (airing Wednesday, March 6) will also be two hours, before switching back to 90-minute installments for the remainder of the season. (The Amazing Race will return the following Wednesday, March 13, at 9:30/8:30c; like last season, those episodes will follow suit at 90 minutes apiece.)Included in the new cast (see photos and details below) are a Las Vegas slot machine salesman, a musician, an aerospace technician, a salon owner, a pair of teachers, a software engineer, a law student and so much more.