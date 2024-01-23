DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Anyone watch Loudermilk?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Anyone watch Loudermilk?

   
Old 01-23-24, 09:13 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 6,527
Received 250 Likes on 193 Posts
Anyone watch Loudermilk?
Any fans of this show? Wife and I just binged watch this the past week. It seems the streaming platform it was on went bankrupt, but it's now being promoted on Netflix. I wish they would go for a fourth season on Netflix

movieguru is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
andicus (01-23-24)
Old 01-23-24, 09:15 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
andicus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 12,572
Received 950 Likes on 681 Posts
Re: Anyone watch Loudermilk?
Hell yes! I really like it, and have always hoped it'd be back for more.
andicus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-23-24, 09:22 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 6,599
Received 258 Likes on 191 Posts
Re: Anyone watch Loudermilk?
I have no idea what this show is about but it's on my list of shows I would never watch based solely on the title.
windom is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.