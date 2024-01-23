Anyone watch Loudermilk?
Anyone watch Loudermilk?
Any fans of this show? Wife and I just binged watch this the past week. It seems the streaming platform it was on went bankrupt, but it's now being promoted on Netflix. I wish they would go for a fourth season on Netflix
Re: Anyone watch Loudermilk?
Hell yes! I really like it, and have always hoped it'd be back for more.
