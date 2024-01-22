Constellation (Apple TV+)  S: Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks  Sci-Fi Alternate Reality Thriller  2/21/24

Quote:



"Constellation" stars Noomi Rapace as Jo - an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space - only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.



Created and written by Peter Harness ("Wallander," "The War of the Worlds," "Doctor Who" ), also starring James D'Arcy ("Agent Carter," "Oppenheimer"), Julian Looman ("Emily in Paris," "The Mallorca Files"), William Catlett ("A Thousand and One," "The Devil You Know"), Barbara Sukowa ("Voyager," "Hannah Arendt") and introducing Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice. Directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren ("Shining Girls," "The Morning Show," "Breaking Bad"), Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel ("Downfall," "The Experiment") and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar ("Footnote," "Our Boys"). "Constellation" will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode weekly through March 27.



