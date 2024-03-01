Re: Would you like to see the return of 20+ episode seasons

Awesome that someone else saw the AV Club article and created a thread here. I think it says so much about how the TV landscape has changed in the past 20 years that even an avid TV watcher such as myself sometimes forgets that some of the network dramas I watch (such as NCIS: Hawaii) actually do have 22-23 episode seasons. I stepped away from the Law and Orders, Chicago show universe, Grey's Anatomy type shows several years back so I really do sometimes think that 20-23 episode seasons pretty much are not a thing anymore, but that is not true.



The author of the AV piece is really lamenting that "quality" shows such as Stranger Things (yes, I know this is a streaming only show with all episodes released at one time, but I think what I am about to say still hold true) offer up too few episodes, and a longer season might allow for some episodes that are perhaps, filler episodes, but still fun to watch and let you enjoy the show even if you are not paying attention to every detail on the screen, and hey, give the show another 2 or 3 episodes and that "important" episode that propels the overarching narrative will be available to watch soon enough. In the meantime you get to enjoy Stranger Thinks on more of a weekly basis and do not drift away from the show.



Here is the thing, I get it, I really do, and while I agree that for quite a few shows with only 8-12 episodes seasons it would be nice to see more episodes, and that not every episode has to be heavy and important, the problem is that some of these shows have episodes that are quite good because real money is spent on an episode, so you get actors paid enough to actually put some effort into their work on an episode, they do not simply sleep walk their way through an episode (put themselves on auto-pilot if you will), the special effects are not completely eye rollingly bad, and yes...that means you to pay some attention to what you are watching to really get everything you can out of the show/episode (i.e., it is time for someone like me to put down the tablet/phone when watching certain episodes of tv shows), and that all started with the folks in the writing room actually putting some effort into coming up with a good story for a particular episode of TV.



It is also not economically sound to produce 22-23 Stranger Things (or pick whatever prestige highly praised show that is your cup of tea) that are absolutely worth talking about around the water cooler the next day, and spreading the money spent on each episode around so more eps can be generated sounds okay in theory, but then you end up with studios that end up spending as much as they would have on 12 episodes but now that money covers 22-23 episodes and might produce enough watered down in quality episodes that the chatter on-line, etc., drives folks away from watching yet another ho hum show that people can take it or leave it if it is no longer on the air.



I noticed that now that the release a seasons worth of episodes all at once model (the binge model) has matured, that plenty of streamers are starting to try and wean us into anticipating the next episode by releasing say two eps at once, then weekly for the remainder of the season. This way, even though Percy Jackson is only eight episodes long, it still is at least around 2 full months before you get to the final episode, and if the show is any good at all, this gives folks a chance to talk it up on-line or amongst friends, and can help sites like this one stay alive.



Let me explain the sites like this one stay alive comment, I know that in the past their have been many posts lamenting that with the binge model, that even a show as good as Stanger Things gets a ton of posts the weekend it starts airing, but even as little as 2-4 weeks out so few new posts in the show thread are generated that if you did not know better you would think that no one is watching Stranger Things, that it is a dud, not worth one's time, but that is not the case for many a show that has aired the past 5-10 years.

