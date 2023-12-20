By The Numbers: The Forbes Fictional 15
By The Numbers: The Forbes Fictional 15
I got to this reading an interview with Jason Isaacs talking about "Archie" which led to Lucius Malfoy which led to this article. It's 15 years old but I found it funny and I'm pretty sure most people around here remember Thurston Howell III. "Recently took largest remaining U.S. maker of ascots, bamboo radios, martini glasses private."
https://www.forbes.com/2007/12/11/fo...h=3609930c3702
It is an amusing article from people that appear to actually be familiar with a good bit of detail about the characters.
