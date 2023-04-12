Cruel Intentions TV Series (Amazon Prime)

Quote:

The Cruel Intentions TV series is officially going to Amazons Prime Video.



The series was initially ordered at Amazon back in April, though at the time it was unclear if it would stream on Prime Video or Freevee, Amazons AVOD platform. The first season will consist of eight episodes.



Amazon has also confirmed the cast members for the series, many of whom Variety reported exclusively in June. The main cast will include: Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill), Zac Burgess (Totally Completely Fine), Savannah Lee Smith (Gossip Girl), Sara Silva (American Horror Stories), Khobe Clarke (Firefly Lane, Yellowjackets), John Harlan Kim (The Last Thing He Told Me, 9-1-1), Brooke Lena Johnson (You), and Sean Patrick Thomas (Till). Claire Forlani, Nikki Crawford, Isabella Tagliati, Zeke Goodman and Jon Tenney will appear in recurring roles.



The show is meant to serve as a TV update to the 1999 film, which is based on the classic novel Dangerous Liaisons. The series is said to take place at an elite Washington, D.C. college, where two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy, per the official description. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, theyll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States.



​​​​​​​The TV adaptation is a long time coming. As Variety previously reported, a TV show based on the film was set up at IMDB TV (now Freevee) in 2021. In 2016, NBC ordered a pilot for a followup to the film with Sarah Michelle Gellar, one of the films original stars, attached to reprise her role as Kathryn Merteuil. However, it ultimately didnt make it to series. Prior to that, Foxs attempted a Cruel Intentions prequel series, which was canceled before making it to air. Three episodes of that show were eventually assembled to become the direct-to-video film Cruel Intentions 2 in 2001. In 2004, Sony Pictures produced a second direct-to-video sequel, Cruel Intentions 3.