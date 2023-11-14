Network TV 2024 Post-Strike Schedule
I'll try to keep this thread updated as each network announces their post-strike schedules.
CBS announced their Post-Strike Schedule Yesterday:
Most CBS series are planning to have 10-13 episodes each, running into May.
SUNDAY, FEB. 11 (following Super Bowl LVIII)
~10 pm TRACKER (series premiere)
MONDAY, FEB. 12
8 pm The Neighborhood Season 6
8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5
9 pm NCIS Season 21
10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3
TUESDAY, FEB. 13
8 pm FBI Season 6
9 pm FBI: International Season 3
10 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 5
THURSDAY, FEB. 15
8 pm Young Sheldon Season 7
8:30 pm Ghosts Season 3
9 pm So Help Me Todd Season 2
10 pm TRACKER (series premiere repeat)
FRIDAY, FEB. 16
8 pm S.W.A.T. Season 7 (final)
9 pm Fire Country Season 2
10 pm Blue Bloods Season 14
SUNDAY, FEB. 18
7 pm 60 Minutes
8 pm The Equalizer Season 4
9 pm TRACKER (regular time slot premiere)
10 pm CSI: Vegas Season 3 (new night)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28
8 pm Survivor Season 46 (2-hour premiere)
THURSDAY, FEB. 29
10 pm ELSBETH (series premiere)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6
8 pm Survivor (2-hour episode)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13
8 pm Survivor (return to 90-minute episodes)
9:30 pm The Amazing Race Season 36 (90-minute episodes)
Matlock and Poppa's House won't air until the 2024-25 TV season
CBS’ previously cancelled shows from the 2022-23 season are NCIS: Los Angeles, East New York and True Lies.
Re: Network TV 2024 Post-Strike Schedule
Thanks... Only Young Sheldon on CBS for me.
