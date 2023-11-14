DVD Talk Forum

Old 11-14-23, 12:06 PM
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,253
Received 681 Likes on 518 Posts
Network TV 2024 Post-Strike Schedule
I'll try to keep this thread updated as each network announces their post-strike schedules.

CBS announced their Post-Strike Schedule Yesterday:

Most CBS series are planning to have 10-13 episodes each, running into May.

SUNDAY, FEB. 11 (following Super Bowl LVIII)
~10 pm TRACKER (series premiere)

MONDAY, FEB. 12
8 pm The Neighborhood Season 6
8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5
9 pm NCIS Season 21
10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3

TUESDAY, FEB. 13
8 pm FBI Season 6
9 pm FBI: International Season 3
10 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 5

THURSDAY, FEB. 15
8 pm Young Sheldon Season 7
8:30 pm Ghosts Season 3
9 pm So Help Me Todd Season 2
10 pm TRACKER (series premiere repeat)

FRIDAY, FEB. 16
8 pm S.W.A.T. Season 7 (final)
9 pm Fire Country Season 2
10 pm Blue Bloods Season 14

SUNDAY, FEB. 18
7 pm 60 Minutes
8 pm The Equalizer Season 4
9 pm TRACKER (regular time slot premiere)
10 pm CSI: Vegas Season 3 (new night)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28
8 pm Survivor Season 46 (2-hour premiere)

THURSDAY, FEB. 29
10 pm ELSBETH (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6
8 pm Survivor (2-hour episode)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13
8 pm Survivor (return to 90-minute episodes)
9:30 pm The Amazing Race Season 36 (90-minute episodes)

Matlock and Poppa's House won't air until the 2024-25 TV season
CBS’ previously cancelled shows from the 2022-23 season are NCIS: Los Angeles, East New York and True Lies.
Old 11-14-23, 12:11 PM
Join Date: Jul 2003
Location: SnogBox
Posts: 8,340
Received 118 Likes on 85 Posts
Re: Network TV 2024 Post-Strike Schedule
Interesting theyre holding Matlock for a full season.

Are there trailers for those two new shows?
Old 11-14-23, 12:19 PM
  #3  
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,253
Received 681 Likes on 518 Posts
Re: Network TV 2024 Post-Strike Schedule
Originally Posted by Superman07
Interesting theyre holding Matlock for a full season.

Are there trailers for those two new shows?
Tracker only has a teaser on YouTube:

Elsbeth has a full trailer:
Old 11-14-23, 12:21 PM
  #4  
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 2,460
Received 213 Likes on 157 Posts
Re: Network TV 2024 Post-Strike Schedule
Thanks... Only Young Sheldon on CBS for me.
