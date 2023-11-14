Network TV 2024 Post-Strike Schedule

I'll try to keep this thread updated as each network announces their post-strike schedules.



CBS announced their Post-Strike Schedule Yesterday:



Most CBS series are planning to have 10-13 episodes each, running into May.



SUNDAY, FEB. 11 (following Super Bowl LVIII)

~10 pm TRACKER (series premiere)



MONDAY, FEB. 12

8 pm The Neighborhood Season 6

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5

9 pm NCIS Season 21

10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3



TUESDAY, FEB. 13

8 pm FBI Season 6

9 pm FBI: International Season 3

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 5



THURSDAY, FEB. 15

8 pm Young Sheldon Season 7

8:30 pm Ghosts Season 3

9 pm So Help Me Todd Season 2

10 pm TRACKER (series premiere repeat)



FRIDAY, FEB. 16

8 pm S.W.A.T. Season 7 (final)

9 pm Fire Country Season 2

10 pm Blue Bloods Season 14



SUNDAY, FEB. 18

7 pm 60 Minutes

8 pm The Equalizer Season 4

9 pm TRACKER (regular time slot premiere)

10 pm CSI: Vegas Season 3 (new night)



WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28

8 pm Survivor Season 46 (2-hour premiere)



THURSDAY, FEB. 29

10 pm ELSBETH (series premiere)



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

8 pm Survivor (2-hour episode)



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

8 pm Survivor (return to 90-minute episodes)

9:30 pm The Amazing Race Season 36 (90-minute episodes)



Matlock and Poppa's House won't air until the 2024-25 TV season

CBS’ previously cancelled shows from the 2022-23 season are NCIS: Los Angeles, East New York and True Lies.