Old 10-15-23, 02:53 PM
  #1  
DJariya
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 76,350
Received 3,059 Likes on 2,231 Posts
Suzanne Somers dead at 76
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
10-15-23, 02:56 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
 
L. Ron zyzzle
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as Kurt D - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 13,614
Received 1,535 Likes on 1,051 Posts
Re: Suzanne Somers dead at 76
Noooooo
Noooooo
L. Ron zyzzle is offline  
Reply Like
10-15-23, 02:56 PM
  #3  
MLBFan24
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 5,243
Received 291 Likes on 225 Posts
Re: Suzanne Somers dead at 76
My favorite sitcom from my childhood was Step By Step. I've watched a few episodes recently and the comedy still holds up.

Thanks for the laughs...
MLBFan24 is offline  
Reply Like
10-15-23, 03:16 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
movieguru
Posts: 6,440
Received 237 Likes on 181 Posts
Re: Suzanne Somers dead at 76
I was just thinking about Three's Company this morning about how all the female roommates were all still alive, while many of the others were gone. Three's Company was one of my favorite sitcoms when I was a kid. I also watch Step By Step, but no where near as much. Step By Step was better when they had Cody on it. When he left, the show went down hill quickly.
movieguru is offline  
Reply Like
10-15-23, 03:33 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bluelitespecial
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 10,024
Received 306 Likes on 218 Posts
Re: Suzanne Somers dead at 76
I can't I ever watched Three's Company in reruns but I loved watching Step by Step when aired. RiP
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply Like
10-15-23, 03:33 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Cardsfan111
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Indiana
Posts: 18,376
Likes: 0
Received 306 Likes on 208 Posts
Re: Suzanne Somers dead at 76
She would have celebrated a birthday tomorrow.
Cardsfan111 is offline  
Reply Like
10-15-23, 03:40 PM
  #7  
Moderator
 
story
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 13,211
Received 1,538 Likes on 919 Posts
Re: Suzanne Somers dead at 76
Sad news. I have a kid who adores Three's Company (one of my absolute favorites as a kid, too) and she's bummed to hear about this.
story is online now  
Reply Like
