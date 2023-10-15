Suzanne Somers dead at 76
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 76,350
Received 3,059 Likes on 2,231 Posts
Suzanne Somers dead at 76
#2
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as Kurt D - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 13,614
Received 1,535 Likes on 1,051 Posts
Re: Suzanne Somers dead at 76
Noooooo
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 5,243
Received 291 Likes on 225 Posts
Re: Suzanne Somers dead at 76
My favorite sitcom from my childhood was Step By Step. I've watched a few episodes recently and the comedy still holds up.
Thanks for the laughs...
Thanks for the laughs...
#4
Re: Suzanne Somers dead at 76
I was just thinking about Three's Company this morning about how all the female roommates were all still alive, while many of the others were gone. Three's Company was one of my favorite sitcoms when I was a kid. I also watch Step By Step, but no where near as much. Step By Step was better when they had Cody on it. When he left, the show went down hill quickly.
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 10,024
Received 306 Likes on 218 Posts
Re: Suzanne Somers dead at 76
I can't I ever watched Three's Company in reruns but I loved watching Step by Step when aired. RiP
#7
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 13,211
Received 1,538 Likes on 919 Posts
Re: Suzanne Somers dead at 76
Sad news. I have a kid who adores Three's Company (one of my absolute favorites as a kid, too) and she's bummed to hear about this.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off