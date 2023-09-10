DVD Talk Forum

Seinfeld Reunion??

Seinfeld Reunion??

   
Seinfeld Reunion??

Jerry Seinfeld teases possible Seinfeld' reunion during stand-up show in Boston

Are Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer about to return? "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending," Seinfeld said of the iconic sitcom's final episode

By Mike Gavin  Published 15 mins ago Updated 15 mins ago


[img] HZlcnNpb249IjEuMSIvPg==[/img]David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty ImagesnoneThe cast of Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld was on stage Saturday and - yada, yada, yada - he hinted that "Seinfeld" might not be over just yet.

The 1998 finale of the iconic sitcom, which was created by Seinfeld and Larry David, was not well-received by some of the 76.3 million who tuned in at the time or by those who later watched on reruns or streaming.

While taking questions from the audience at his stand-up show on Saturday at the Wang Theatre in Boston, Seinfeld was asked if he liked the ending of the show.

Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending," the 69-year-old Seinfeld said in a video posted on Instagram by Linda Henry, the CEO of Boston Globe Media. "But I cant really tell it, because it is a secret. Heres what Ill tell you. OK? But you cant tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasnt happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So, youll see."

It's a Festivus miracle!

"Seinfeld" -- which also starred Jason Alexander, Michael Richards and Julia Louis-Dreyfus - aired on NBC from 1989 to 1998, winning 10 Emmy Awards. David returned after his two-year departure to write the final episode, which brought back memorable ancillary characters from the show's past to testify against Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer.

When previously asked about the show's final episode during a Reddit AMA in 2014, Seinfeld said, "It was a way to thank all of the people who worked on the show over the years that we thought made the show work. I don't believe in trying to change the past but I'm very happy with it.
Seinfeld's tease on Saturday might raise hopes of a reunion or reboot, but a new ending to the show could always come in another form.

The show had an unofficial reunion in 2009 as part of a season-long storyline in the seventh season of David's HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm." A modern version of Seinfeld's apartment was recreated and the main characters reprised their roles. Perhaps worlds will collide once again, although the 12th season of "Curb" has already been filmed and is reportedly expected to be the last in the series.

Or maybe there will actually be new episodes of Seinfeld. Either way, put on a Puffy Shirt, do the little kicks dance, grab some Junior Mints and celebrate like its Festivus...

Something will be happening on the show about nothing.
https://www.nbcboston.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/jerry-seinfeld-teases-possible-seinfeld-reunion-during-stand-up-show-in-boston/3155766/?amp=1

Could be nothing but maybe? Id love to see something happen if done right and if everyone is involved (the full cast and Larry David).
