Angus Cloud (Fez on Euphoria) RIP
Hard to believe this talented young man is gone at age 25.
What a charming character he created on that show. He was gonna be a star.
Appears to be suicide. His father passed a week ago. Media outlets reported his father was his best friend.
What a horrible time for all involved there.
