DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Angus Cloud (Fez on Euphoria) RIP

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Angus Cloud (Fez on Euphoria) RIP

   
Old 07-31-23, 05:47 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2009
Posts: 4,058
Received 119 Likes on 101 Posts
Angus Cloud (Fez on Euphoria) RIP
Hard to believe this talented young man is gone at age 25.

What a charming character he created on that show. He was gonna be a star.

Appears to be suicide. His father passed a week ago. Media outlets reported his father was his best friend.
Last edited by Throwing Copper; 07-31-23 at 05:53 PM.
Throwing Copper is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-31-23, 06:03 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 44,697
Received 882 Likes on 711 Posts
Re: Angus Cloud (Fez on Euphoria) RIP
What a horrible time for all involved there.
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Euphoria (HBO) -- S: Zendaya -- premieres 6/16/19

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.