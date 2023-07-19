Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20/23
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20/23
LOST IN TRANSLATION - Uhura seems to be the only one who can hear a strange sound. When the noise triggers terrifying hallucinations, she enlists an unlikely assistant to help her track down the source.
Directed by Dan Liu. Written by David Reed and Onitra Johnson
Written by David Reed and Onitra Johnson
re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20
This was a solid episode. I love Gooding's Uhura, and Wesley's Kirk. They worked well together.
re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20
I want to change the episode title to When James Met Spock.
This was a great episode and it was good to see Hemmer again. Like Uhura, I miss him.
re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20
The contrast between this show and Discovery is so stark when you look at the death of Hemmer, who made a real impression in just a handful of episodes, and Discoverys blatantly sentimental attempt to wring pathos out of the death of an android character, Airiam, who was basically just a background extra. They spent an entire episode weeping about a character who barely existed, and it felt so forced.
SNW really works for me because in just 1.5 seasons theyve made the crew feel like a real team and family while Disco became the Michael Burham show. Trek works best when its a solid ensemble.
re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20
Good ep.
Pros:
-PELIA!
-Una/Pelia drama
-Seeing Hemmer was ok. I got over his death pretty fast.. Zombie Hemmer was freaky as fuck.
-Uhura's Do-Rag 😍😍 (none here will get the signifigance and thats ok)
-Saaam Muthahfuckin Kirk!!! 👍🏿👍🏿
-Spock taking a backseat this week.
-Less La'ann focus this week so it didn't feel like "Star Trek La'ann" like the past few eps.
-Uhura focus this week.
-Uhura, Spock, and Kirk at the end.
-Spock clearing Kirk's glass before joining Uhura and Kirk. 🤣😂
-The Enterprise looked badass in space. This is my 2nd favorite Enterprise design, the 1st being 2009 Kelvin Timeline Enterprise.
Cons:
-The Aliens trying to communicate via terrorizimg a character is a bit of a tired trope.
-Sigh...Spock and Chapel yay...
-Not enough Pelia
-While the ep was good, it felt long. Or should i say, it started to drag in the 2nd act a bit.
re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20
The basic premise (undetectable alien life put at risk unknowingly by the crew) has been used before, but this was a good execution of it. Some good character development for Uhura and Kirk (James T). Loved the last scene with Uhura, Kirk, and Spock sitting down together. The kind of retrofuturist set design of the bar is great--paying a little homage to TOS-era aesthetics.
I like Kane as Pelia and hope at some point we get an episode centered on her.
I wonder if we will see any consequences for Pike for destroying the refinery. While we know he made the correct decision and that Uhura was not just delusional, Starfleet may disagree.
I like Kane as Pelia and hope at some point we get an episode centered on her.
I wonder if we will see any consequences for Pike for destroying the refinery. While we know he made the correct decision and that Uhura was not just delusional, Starfleet may disagree.
re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20
Also, liked Kirks nod to being a 4-D cheese whiz.
re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20/23
Sorry about this thread disappearing. I inadvertently removed this one when I meant to delete the first ep 7 thread that was started before they released it at SDCC.
Re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20/23
