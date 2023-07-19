DVD Talk Forum

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20/23

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20/23

   
07-19-23, 10:33 PM
Moderator
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,398
Received 497 Likes on 318 Posts
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20/23


LOST IN TRANSLATION - Uhura seems to be the only one who can hear a strange sound. When the noise triggers terrifying hallucinations, she enlists an unlikely assistant to help her track down the source.

Directed by Dan Liu. Written by David Reed and Onitra Johnson
07-20-23, 08:42 AM
Bandoman
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 36,631
Received 492 Likes on 291 Posts
re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20
This was a solid episode. I love Gooding's Uhura, and Wesley's Kirk. They worked well together.
07-20-23, 11:07 AM
Moderator
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,398
Received 497 Likes on 318 Posts
re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20
I want to change the episode title to When James Met Spock.

This was a great episode and it was good to see Hemmer again. Like Uhura, I miss him.
07-20-23, 07:02 PM
The Antipodean
 
Join Date: May 2000
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Posts: 6,565
Received 136 Likes on 100 Posts
re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20
The contrast between this show and Discovery is so stark when you look at the death of Hemmer, who made a real impression in just a handful of episodes, and Discoverys blatantly sentimental attempt to wring pathos out of the death of an android character, Airiam, who was basically just a background extra. They spent an entire episode weeping about a character who barely existed, and it felt so forced.

SNW really works for me because in just 1.5 seasons theyve made the crew feel like a real team and family while Disco became the Michael Burham show. Trek works best when its a solid ensemble.
07-21-23, 03:21 AM
Giantrobo
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 62,229
Received 1,338 Likes on 875 Posts
re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20
Good ep.

Pros:
-PELIA!
-Una/Pelia drama
-Seeing Hemmer was ok. I got over his death pretty fast.. Zombie Hemmer was freaky as fuck.
-Uhura's Do-Rag 😍😍 (none here will get the signifigance and thats ok)
-Saaam Muthahfuckin Kirk!!! 👍🏿👍🏿
-Spock taking a backseat this week.
-Less La'ann focus this week so it didn't feel like "Star Trek La'ann" like the past few eps.
-Uhura focus this week.
-Uhura, Spock, and Kirk at the end.
-Spock clearing Kirk's glass before joining Uhura and Kirk. 🤣😂
-The Enterprise looked badass in space. This is my 2nd favorite Enterprise design, the 1st being 2009 Kelvin Timeline Enterprise.

Cons:
-The Aliens trying to communicate via terrorizimg a character is a bit of a tired trope.
-Sigh...Spock and Chapel yay...
-Not enough Pelia
-While the ep was good, it felt long. Or should i say, it started to drag in the 2nd act a bit.
07-21-23, 04:26 PM
Cellar Door
 
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Texas
Posts: 10,666
Received 782 Likes on 483 Posts
re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20
The basic premise (undetectable alien life put at risk unknowingly by the crew) has been used before, but this was a good execution of it. Some good character development for Uhura and Kirk (James T). Loved the last scene with Uhura, Kirk, and Spock sitting down together. The kind of retrofuturist set design of the bar is great--paying a little homage to TOS-era aesthetics.

I like Kane as Pelia and hope at some point we get an episode centered on her.

I wonder if we will see any consequences for Pike for destroying the refinery. While we know he made the correct decision and that Uhura was not just delusional, Starfleet may disagree.
07-22-23, 07:07 AM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Jul 2003
Location: SnogBox
Posts: 8,219
Received 106 Likes on 76 Posts
re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20
Originally Posted by Giantrobo
Spock clearing Kirk's glass before joining Uhura and Kirk. 🤣😂
I actually think that was the glass Sam left. Its consistent with previous episode where Spock keeps getting annoyed with Sam for not cleaning up after himself. That explains why Spock was so quick to swoop in to the table randomly.

Also, liked Kirks nod to being a 4-D cheese whiz.
07-24-23, 10:18 AM
Moderator
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,398
Received 497 Likes on 318 Posts
re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20/23
Sorry about this thread disappearing. I inadvertently removed this one when I meant to delete the first ep 7 thread that was started before they released it at SDCC.
07-24-23, 10:27 AM
Bandoman
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 36,631
Received 492 Likes on 291 Posts
Re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20/23
Originally Posted by Goldberg74
Sorry about this thread disappearing. I inadvertently removed this one when I meant to delete the first ep 7 thread that was started before they released it at SDCC.
That was my thread you meant to delete.



