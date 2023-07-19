Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20/23

re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E06) -- "Lost in Translation" -- 7/20

The basic premise (undetectable alien life put at risk unknowingly by the crew) has been used before, but this was a good execution of it. Some good character development for Uhura and Kirk (James T). Loved the last scene with Uhura, Kirk, and Spock sitting down together. The kind of retrofuturist set design of the bar is great--paying a little homage to TOS-era aesthetics.



I like Kane as Pelia and hope at some point we get an episode centered on her.



I wonder if we will see any consequences for Pike for destroying the refinery. While we know he made the correct decision and that Uhura was not just delusional, Starfleet may disagree.