Sanctuary (Japan, Netflix) - Imagine Cobra Kai, except with sumo.

   
Sanctuary (Japan, Netflix) - Imagine Cobra Kai, except with sumo.
I finished S1, pretty good overall, it's not just like Cobra Kai, it's like all the "chop socky" movies/series where one "school" fights with the others. In this case, it's mostly focused on one character and one "stable", until later on when others are involved. I found it interesting because everyone knows sumo exists but who the heck knows how it works??? Well, now I do.

There's one wrestler, Shizuuchi, I swear the dude is over 500 lbs. He looks like he's just eaten two NFL offensive linemen.

