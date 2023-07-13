Sanctuary (Japan, Netflix) - Imagine Cobra Kai, except with sumo.
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 35,344
Received 1,025 Likes on 700 Posts
Sanctuary (Japan, Netflix) - Imagine Cobra Kai, except with sumo.
I finished S1, pretty good overall, it's not just like Cobra Kai, it's like all the "chop socky" movies/series where one "school" fights with the others. In this case, it's mostly focused on one character and one "stable", until later on when others are involved. I found it interesting because everyone knows sumo exists but who the heck knows how it works??? Well, now I do.
There's one wrestler, Shizuuchi, I swear the dude is over 500 lbs. He looks like he's just eaten two NFL offensive linemen.
There's one wrestler, Shizuuchi, I swear the dude is over 500 lbs. He looks like he's just eaten two NFL offensive linemen.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off