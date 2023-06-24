Jury Duty (Freevee)
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 44,583
Received 864 Likes on 695 Posts
Jury Duty (Freevee)
This one has out for a while, figured I'd make a thread for it since it seems to have gained some traction. Typical reality setup - cameras follow a jury as they go through the full process - where everyone is an actor except the star of the show, and the case is fake.
Amusing show. The amount of shit talking about Marsden, particularly against Sonic, in the first episode was delightful. Especially his mildly pathetic "If you bought Sonic I would have gotten a dollar."
Amusing show. The amount of shit talking about Marsden, particularly against Sonic, in the first episode was delightful. Especially his mildly pathetic "If you bought Sonic I would have gotten a dollar."
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off