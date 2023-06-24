Jury Duty (Freevee)

This one has out for a while, figured I'd make a thread for it since it seems to have gained some traction. Typical reality setup - cameras follow a jury as they go through the full process - where everyone is an actor except the star of the show, and the case is fake.



Amusing show. The amount of shit talking about Marsden, particularly against Sonic, in the first episode was delightful. Especially his mildly pathetic "If you bought Sonic I would have gotten a dollar."



