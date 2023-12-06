Re: Pat Sajak to retire after 2023-24 season of Wheel of Fortune

Cant say I blame him but with his exit there goes the last of the iconic game show hosts. To me the best ones were him, Bob Barker, and Alex Trebek. Also liked Regis on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and Steve Harvey is good on Family Feud.



I wonder if Pats daughter, Maggie will have a role with the show. Theyve been incorporating her into segments every so often and shes been in Vannas position when Pat had to be out.

