Pat Sajak to retire after 2023-24 season of Wheel of Fortune
Pat Sajak to retire after 2023-24 season of Wheel of Fortune
Now its Mike Richards chance for redemption!
They should hire Mayim Bialik, to get her the hell off Jeopardy.
Cant say I blame him but with his exit there goes the last of the iconic game show hosts. To me the best ones were him, Bob Barker, and Alex Trebek. Also liked Regis on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and Steve Harvey is good on Family Feud.
I wonder if Pats daughter, Maggie will have a role with the show. Theyve been incorporating her into segments every so often and shes been in Vannas position when Pat had to be out.
That game show hosting gig makes the host some big bank for low effort. There should be people clamoring for the job, but they can't choose someone who's bigger than the show.
