Pat Sajak to retire after 2023-24 season of Wheel of Fortune

   
06-12-23, 06:40 PM
Pat Sajak to retire after 2023-24 season of Wheel of Fortune




06-12-23, 07:13 PM
Re: Pat Sajak to retire after 2023-24 season of Wheel of Fortune
Now its Mike Richards chance for redemption!
06-12-23, 07:21 PM
Re: Pat Sajak to retire after 2023-24 season of Wheel of Fortune
They should hire Mayim Bialik, to get her the hell off Jeopardy.
06-12-23, 07:24 PM
Re: Pat Sajak to retire after 2023-24 season of Wheel of Fortune
Cant say I blame him but with his exit there goes the last of the iconic game show hosts. To me the best ones were him, Bob Barker, and Alex Trebek. Also liked Regis on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and Steve Harvey is good on Family Feud.

I wonder if Pats daughter, Maggie will have a role with the show. Theyve been incorporating her into segments every so often and shes been in Vannas position when Pat had to be out.
06-12-23, 07:39 PM
Re: Pat Sajak to retire after 2023-24 season of Wheel of Fortune
That game show hosting gig makes the host some big bank for low effort. There should be people clamoring for the job, but they can't choose someone who's bigger than the show.
06-12-23, 07:39 PM
Re: Pat Sajak to retire after 2023-24 season of Wheel of Fortune
Now its Mike Richards chance for redemption!
