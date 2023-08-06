DVD Talk Forum

Best (and worst) cast additions/subtractions to an established show?

Best (and worst) cast additions/subtractions to an established show?

   
06-08-23, 06:23 PM
Best (and worst) cast additions/subtractions to an established show?
During my layoff (during Covid's height) I caught up on all kinds of shows/movies and one of the shows was Parks and Recreation (I went in completely blind, as for some reason I never caught a single episode or was even aware of the cast). I was surprised when they added Ben and Chris and just how much they elevated an already good show.

So, what cast additions surprised you with how well they worked, what are some that were terrible? We can even talk about cast subtractions that had the same effect.
