Whatís on your DVR?

Or other digital recording device.I thought this would be interesting. I donít think weíve quite had one of these. Of course, Iím probably wrong, and I started it, but who knows.So, I did something I havenít done ever, I zeroed out my DVR for the first time since Iíve had Optimum. But, even though I stream most stuff, there are shows I prefer on cable or broadcast. Sometimes, there are specials, like CNNís great 2010ís series.So, whatís on your DVR? (Picture not required, but might be cool to see what others look like)