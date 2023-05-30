DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Whats on your DVR?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Whats on your DVR?

   
Old 05-30-23, 06:52 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,161
Received 744 Likes on 636 Posts
Whats on your DVR?
Or other digital recording device.

I thought this would be interesting. I dont think weve quite had one of these. Of course, Im probably wrong, and I started it, but who knows.

So, I did something I havent done ever, I zeroed out my DVR for the first time since Ive had Optimum. But, even though I stream most stuff, there are shows I prefer on cable or broadcast. Sometimes, there are specials, like CNNs great 2010s series.

So, whats on your DVR? (Picture not required, but might be cool to see what others look like)



OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-30-23, 06:56 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 44,519
Received 852 Likes on 686 Posts
Re: Whats on your DVR?
American Dad
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.