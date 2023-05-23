Northern Exposure Appreciation Thread

The Mystery of the Old Curio Shop is my favorite episode. It was a great Maurice episode.

I did some searching and couldn't a thread devoted to Northern Exposure (There was a thread about the revival that never seemed to happen and someone asking about Joel), so I decided to start a Northern Exposure appreciation thread. I was visiting my parents over the weekend and the internet is really bad there. It was out for three of the six days I visited, so I started watching Northern Exposure on DVD again. I absolutely love this show. It's crazy that it's not available to stream in HD. When I was younger, my parents watched it all the time, but I never saw the appeal (I wanted to watch sitcoms on ABC) until I started watching it in my 20s. It's now one of my top 10 favorite shows of all time.I also found this reunion video on YouTube.