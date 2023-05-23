Northern Exposure Appreciation Thread
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 8,591
Received 544 Likes on 432 Posts
Northern Exposure Appreciation Thread
I did some searching and couldn't a thread devoted to Northern Exposure (There was a thread about the revival that never seemed to happen and someone asking about Joel), so I decided to start a Northern Exposure appreciation thread. I was visiting my parents over the weekend and the internet is really bad there. It was out for three of the six days I visited, so I started watching Northern Exposure on DVD again. I absolutely love this show. It's crazy that it's not available to stream in HD. When I was younger, my parents watched it all the time, but I never saw the appeal (I wanted to watch sitcoms on ABC) until I started watching it in my 20s. It's now one of my top 10 favorite shows of all time. The Mystery of the Old Curio Shop is my favorite episode. It was a great Maurice episode.
I also found this reunion video on YouTube.
I also found this reunion video on YouTube.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off