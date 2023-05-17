DVD Talk Forum

The Family Stallone 5/17/2023 Paramount + Sylvester Stallone Reality Series

The Family Stallone 5/17/2023 Paramount + Sylvester Stallone Reality Series

   
05-12-23, 01:12 AM
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 20,668
Received 512 Likes on 433 Posts
The Family Stallone 5/17/2023 Paramount + Sylvester Stallone Reality Series
He sold out to do a reality series like Hulk Hogan

Maybe if it was on E! I would just skip to the parts where he appeared on the show.

It looks like it might be a Kardashians knockoff though his kids are hotter than the K family but could be just as annoying?


