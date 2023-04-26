Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
Although awkward in spots, this was overall a really nice tribute to a true comedy legend. Like most people over 40, I fondly remember watching "The Carol Burnett Show" with my entire family every Saturday night. And no other show ever had the best off script moments. I was crying from laughing so hard with some of the clips they showed. And while brief, my favorite moment tonight was Lily Tomlin sitting with Carol telling her about the first time she met her. My two all-time favorite ladies in comedy.
