DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love

   
Old 04-26-23, 10:34 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 11,099
Received 212 Likes on 156 Posts
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
Although awkward in spots, this was overall a really nice tribute to a true comedy legend. Like most people over 40, I fondly remember watching "The Carol Burnett Show" with my entire family every Saturday night. And no other show ever had the best off script moments. I was crying from laughing so hard with some of the clips they showed. And while brief, my favorite moment tonight was Lily Tomlin sitting with Carol telling her about the first time she met her. My two all-time favorite ladies in comedy.
Daytripper is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The DVDTalk Survivor Game Spring 2023 Edition

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.