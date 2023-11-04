The Mandalorian (S3E07) - Chapter 23: The Spies - 4/12/23
The Mandalorian (S3E07) - Chapter 23: The Spies - 4/12/23
If we are to believe the hype from those who watched it at Star Wars Celebration, were in for a treat.
Good episode. I was expecting a dramatic "remove his helmet!" moment at the end, just seemed like an obvious time for it. Opening scene(s) were great - Coruscant never looked more like Blade Runner and I really liked all the actors planning the Empire's return, just interesting faces and personalities. And Warlock from Top Gun was a nice surprise! I hope he's gotten a lot of work over the years that I just haven't seen, because he's great.
