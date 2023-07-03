School Spirits (Paramount+) - S: Peyon List - premieres 3/9/23

Quote:

When high-schooler Maddie (Peyton List) finds herself a ghost trapped in afterlife limbo at her high school, she investigates her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other ghost students. She soon learns that the closer they get to discovering the truth, the more secrets and lies they uncover. School Spirits premieres with three episodes on March 9, exclusively on Paramount+, and new episodes on Thursdays thereafter.



The new series stars Peyton List, Kristian Flores, Milo Manheim, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, and Rainbow Wedell.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin

· Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera

· Kristian Flores as Simon Elroy

· Maria Dizzia as Sandra Nears

· Milo Manheim as Wally Clark

· Nick Pugliese as Charley

· Peyton List as Maddie Nears

· Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zolinski

· Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda

· Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter



CREW INFORMATION:

· Maria Nguyen as BOOK

· Max Winkler as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Megan Trinrud as BOOK/CRTR/EP

· Nate Trinrud as BOOK/CRTR/EP

· Oliver Goldstick as EP