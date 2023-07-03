I'm A Virgo (Amazon) - created by Boots Riley - S: Jharrel Jerome

Quote:

The first look at “I’m a Virgo,” an upcoming series from Amazon’s Prime Video, were unveiled Monday along with a teaser trailer in anticipation of the show’s world premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival.



The coming-of-age comedy stars Jharrel Jerome, who won an Emmy in 2019 for his lead performance in the mini series “When They See Us,” alongside series regulars Brett Gray (“On My Block”), Kara Young (“The Punisher”), Allius Barnes (“Cruel Summer”), Olivia Washington (“Breaking”), Mike Epps (“The Upshaws”), Carmen Ejogo (“True Detective”) and Walton Goggins (“The Hateful Eight”).



“I’m a Virgo” follows a 13-foot-tall man named Cootie (Jerome), a native of Oakland, Calif., who spends his time binging TV shows and comic series. When he encounters his real life superhero, dubbed The Hero (Goggins), Cootie finds himself on course for a mythical quest.



The show was created, written, directed and executive produced by Boots Riley, best known for writing 2018’s “Sorry to Bother You.” Jerome is also attached to the project as an executive producer. Amazon Studios and Media Res Studio co-produced the series.



As an official SXSW festival selection, “I’m a Virgo” will screen March 11 at 5:45 p.m. The following day, Riley will take to the stage for a conversation with Hunter Harris, writer of the newsletter Hung Up, on directing his television debut.



All seven episodes of “I’m a Virgo” will be available for streaming on Prime Video in summer 2023. An official release date has yet to be announced.