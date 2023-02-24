The Reluctant Traveler (Apple TV +) -- Travel series hosted by Eugene Levy

Quote:

"The Reluctant Traveler" follows Levy as he visits some of the world's most beautiful and intriguing destinations, experiencing thrilling local adventures with new friends, including immersing in a sound bath in the Maldives, ice floating in Finland, connecting with the Navajo Nation in Utah, captaining a sailboat in Lisbon, taking a bite out of the culinary culture of Tokyo, and journeying into the Costa Rican jungle. Along the way, Levy also stays in remarkable hotels, including the historic Gritti Palace in Venice and a train hotel suspended above Kruger National Park in South Africa.



Self-confessedly not your typical travel show host - he's not usually adventurous or well-versed in exploring the world, Levy agrees the time is finally right for him to broaden his horizons. Levy packs his suitcase with some trepidation but hopes his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in life, even if it means confronting some of his long-held fears. Join him as he buckles up for the ultimate eye-opening adventure!



"The Reluctant Traveler" is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour and is executive produced by Levy and David Brindley.

