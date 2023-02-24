The Reluctant Traveler (Apple TV +) -- Travel series hosted by Eugene Levy
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 73,027
Received 2,379 Likes on 1,759 Posts
The Reluctant Traveler (Apple TV +) -- Travel series hosted by Eugene Levy
"The Reluctant Traveler" follows Levy as he visits some of the world's most beautiful and intriguing destinations, experiencing thrilling local adventures with new friends, including immersing in a sound bath in the Maldives, ice floating in Finland, connecting with the Navajo Nation in Utah, captaining a sailboat in Lisbon, taking a bite out of the culinary culture of Tokyo, and journeying into the Costa Rican jungle. Along the way, Levy also stays in remarkable hotels, including the historic Gritti Palace in Venice and a train hotel suspended above Kruger National Park in South Africa.
Self-confessedly not your typical travel show host - he's not usually adventurous or well-versed in exploring the world, Levy agrees the time is finally right for him to broaden his horizons. Levy packs his suitcase with some trepidation but hopes his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in life, even if it means confronting some of his long-held fears. Join him as he buckles up for the ultimate eye-opening adventure!
"The Reluctant Traveler" is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour and is executive produced by Levy and David Brindley.
Self-confessedly not your typical travel show host - he's not usually adventurous or well-versed in exploring the world, Levy agrees the time is finally right for him to broaden his horizons. Levy packs his suitcase with some trepidation but hopes his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in life, even if it means confronting some of his long-held fears. Join him as he buckles up for the ultimate eye-opening adventure!
"The Reluctant Traveler" is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour and is executive produced by Levy and David Brindley.
This premieres today. Looks great. Levy will definitely add a different spin to the usual travel series.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off