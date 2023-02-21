The Company You Keep (ABC)

This new series premiered last night on ABC and can also be viewed on HULU. It stars Milo Ventimiglia () and Catherine Haena Kim (), along with William Fichtner, Sarah Wayne Callies, and Polly Draper. The premise so far is that Ventimiglia's character is a con-man from a family that does these jobs together. Kim is a CIA agent tracking an illegal drug seller. They meet by chance and sparks fly, but neither knows who the other really is.The first episode is okay, nothing amazing. After the initial scene, there's an extended sequence of the two leads meeting and, ahem, getting to know each other. Some heavy cribbing from the Soderbergh movie. Then the family pulls a heist that isn't really very exciting. Then there's a set up for what will be the longer story arc. I'll keep watching for now. It's a slick-looking show and the two leads are very attractive people, but it needs to do something more to hook me in for the long haul.