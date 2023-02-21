The Company You Keep (ABC)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Texas
Posts: 10,121
Received 694 Likes on 427 Posts
The Company You Keep (ABC)
This new series premiered last night on ABC and can also be viewed on HULU. It stars Milo Ventimiglia (Heroes, This Is Us) and Catherine Haena Kim (FBI), along with William Fichtner, Sarah Wayne Callies, and Polly Draper. The premise so far is that Ventimiglia's character is a con-man from a family that does these jobs together. Kim is a CIA agent tracking an illegal drug seller. They meet by chance and sparks fly, but neither knows who the other really is.
The first episode is okay, nothing amazing. After the initial scene, there's an extended sequence of the two leads meeting and, ahem, getting to know each other. Some heavy cribbing from the Soderbergh movie Out of Sight. Then the family pulls a heist that isn't really very exciting. Then there's a set up for what will be the longer story arc. I'll keep watching for now. It's a slick-looking show and the two leads are very attractive people, but it needs to do something more to hook me in for the long haul.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off