DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78

   
Old 02-19-23, 12:31 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,937
Received 2,367 Likes on 1,747 Posts
Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
Belzers friend tweeted the news. Didnt realize the Munch character crossed over on so many shows including X-Files.




DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-19-23, 12:33 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Bremerton WA
Posts: 8,292
Received 83 Likes on 61 Posts
Re: Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
Big fan of his stand up, appearances on Howard Stern, and Homicide. RIP.
Nesbit is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-19-23, 12:53 PM
  #3  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,705
Likes: 0
Received 3,495 Likes on 2,367 Posts
Re: Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
I liked him on Homicide. Never watched L&O.

Saw him at a Springsteen show once.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-19-23, 12:55 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 37,613
Received 169 Likes on 134 Posts
Re: Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
Damn. Terrible news. He's one of those actors that was always there that it's as if I grew up watching him. I know I hadn't seen him in anything new for a long time, but this still hits hard. I'll miss him.
RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-19-23, 12:58 PM
  #5  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,837
Received 473 Likes on 327 Posts
Re: Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
Weird, I was just catching up on Henry Winkler yesterday and learned from that he and Richard were cousins. Very recognizable in a lot of things.
The Cow is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-19-23, 01:15 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 23,423
Received 2,180 Likes on 1,450 Posts
Re: Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
Sad news. I never watched many shows that he appeared in but he seemed like an ok guy and seems to have been around forever.

Is Belzer the guy that got choked out on live TV by some wrestler he was interviewing or am I thinking of someone else?
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-19-23, 01:18 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 37,613
Received 169 Likes on 134 Posts
Re: Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
Originally Posted by The Cow View Post
Weird, I was just catching up on Henry Winkler yesterday and learned from that he and Richard were cousins.
Wow. I never knew that.
RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-19-23, 01:29 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,937
Received 2,367 Likes on 1,747 Posts
Re: Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
I wonder if SVU will do a tribute to him this season. It is short notice and they are probably close to wrapping the season. His character Munch retired several years ago.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-19-23, 01:33 PM
  #9  
MrX
DVD Talk Hero
 
MrX's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Chicago
Posts: 25,372
Likes: 0
Received 136 Likes on 104 Posts
Re: Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
Is Belzer the guy that got choked out on live TV by some wrestler he was interviewing or am I thinking of someone else?
Yes, by Hulk Hogan. Hogan choked him out and then let him fall to the ground and Belzer hit his head. Ended up suing Hogan and settled out of court.

MrX is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-19-23, 01:39 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Bremerton WA
Posts: 8,292
Received 83 Likes on 61 Posts
Re: Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
A good interview i found centered partially around one of his favorite topics, conspiracy theories

Nesbit is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-19-23, 02:00 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 79,476
Received 994 Likes on 688 Posts
Re: Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.