Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,937
Received 2,367 Likes on 1,747 Posts
Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
Belzers friend tweeted the news. Didnt realize the Munch character crossed over on so many shows including X-Files.
#2
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Bremerton WA
Posts: 8,292
Received 83 Likes on 61 Posts
Re: Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
Big fan of his stand up, appearances on Howard Stern, and Homicide. RIP.
#3
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,705
Likes: 0
Received 3,495 Likes on 2,367 Posts
Re: Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
I liked him on Homicide. Never watched L&O.
Saw him at a Springsteen show once.
Saw him at a Springsteen show once.
#4
Re: Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
Damn. Terrible news. He's one of those actors that was always there that it's as if I grew up watching him. I know I hadn't seen him in anything new for a long time, but this still hits hard. I'll miss him.
#5
Premium Member
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,837
Received 473 Likes on 327 Posts
Re: Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
Weird, I was just catching up on Henry Winkler yesterday and learned from that he and Richard were cousins. Very recognizable in a lot of things.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 23,423
Received 2,180 Likes on 1,450 Posts
Re: Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
Sad news. I never watched many shows that he appeared in but he seemed like an ok guy and seems to have been around forever.
Is Belzer the guy that got choked out on live TV by some wrestler he was interviewing or am I thinking of someone else?
Is Belzer the guy that got choked out on live TV by some wrestler he was interviewing or am I thinking of someone else?
#7
#8
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,937
Received 2,367 Likes on 1,747 Posts
Re: Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
I wonder if SVU will do a tribute to him this season. It is short notice and they are probably close to wrapping the season. His character Munch retired several years ago.
#9
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Chicago
Posts: 25,372
Likes: 0
Received 136 Likes on 104 Posts
Re: Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
#10
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Bremerton WA
Posts: 8,292
Received 83 Likes on 61 Posts
Re: Richard Belzer aka Detective John Munch dead at 78
A good interview i found centered partially around one of his favorite topics, conspiracy theories
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off