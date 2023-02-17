The DVDTalk Survivor Game Spring 2023 Edition

The 2 hour season premiere is March 1 at 8 PMThe jist of the game: For an entry fee of just $5, everyone chooses one Survivor to latch on to before the start of the season. That is your guy. You root for that Survivor. If that Survivor ends up going all the way regardless of gimmicks, twists or pandemics, then YOU will win a $70 Amazon.com gift certificate. 100% of the entry fees will go to the prize fund.Once again this season 2nd and 3rd place will receive $10 Amazon GCs!General rules:This will be the contest thread for the entire season.We will be using the first to post method on draft night (Monday, Feb. 27, 9 PM EST). You may post 1 and only 1 name during the draft. This is strictly first-come-first-serve. Anybody posting a list will only have rights to the first name in the post. If that name has already been taken, you will need to post again.Survivor Season 44 will see 18 new players stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji.This season's 18 Survivors are...Brandon - 30, security specialistBruce - 46, Insurance agentCarolyn - 35, Drug counselorCarson - 20, NASA engineering studentClaire - 25, Tech investorDanny - 32, FirefighterFrannie - 23, Research coordinatorHeidi - 43, Engineering managerHelen - 29, Product managerJaime - 35, YogiJosh - 34, Surgical podiatristKane - 25, Law studentLauren -31, Elementary school teacherMaddy - 28, Charity project managerMatt - 27, Security software engineerMatthew - 43, Barbershop ownerSarah - 27, Management consultantYamil "Yam Yam" - 36, Salon ownerRefer to the CBS web site or lwhy?'s Season thread for more information and profiles of this season's cast.Post now if you want to play and I will contact you with my PayPal information by PM.All payments must be made via PayPal by 3 AM EST Monday Feb. 27. If you haven't paid by then, your spot may be released to another player.Bopper Rule: If for whatever reason, an announced Survivor contestant that you drafted is replaced by a substitute during the show, you will get the substitute in place of your original pick. If multiple replacement players enter the game at the same time, the owners of the original players will share the replacement players and split any prize money.Spoilers: You may not post spoilers about future events in this game thread either with or without spoiler tags. Spoilers may only be posted in the season discussion thread where standard forum rules apply. A spoiler is defined as anything that was not revealed during each weeks episode or in the preview of the next episode. Once an episode airs in the Eastern time zone, you may post anything that occurred in that episode. Violation of this rule may result in disqualification, loss of prize money and suspension from the next seasons game. However, one mild spoiler may result in a warning, but only once per player. Repeat violations may result in a life time ban from future games. The game moderators and artists will discuss enforcement on a case by case basis.Please do not edit or delete posts during the draft, if your pick has already been taken or you were too early, you will need to post again.Screen captures will be taken during the draft and anyone caught deleting or editing a post will be given the last pick as a penalty.Please, please, please! Include your DVDTalk screen name and "Survivor Game" in a comment with your PayPal payment! This is necessary so that I can match people up with their payments. Also, please use the "Send money to a friend" option as this will avoid seller fees.If the contest doesn't sell out, 2nd entries will be sold and drafted a half hour later.The draft will be held Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9 PM Eastern (6 PM Pacific). The DVDTalk timestamp of your post determines validity. If you are too early, you will need to post again.Good Luck!