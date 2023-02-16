New seasons every 2 to 3 years now? Does it kill your interest?

I've noticed in the last couple of years, cable and streaming have gone from producing new seasons of shows yearly to now producing new seasons maybe every 2 or 3 years for a lot of shows.



Just to name a few that have done this:



Westworld

Game of Thrones. It was yearly than changed to every 2 years.

House of the Dragon's 2nd season isn't expected until 2024

The Last of Us is close to wrapping season 1. I don't think we'll be getting a 2nd season in 2024. I haven't heard that they started filming and supposedly season 1 took 15 months to film. So I think 2025 is likely

Loki's 1st season came out in 2021 and was only 6 episodes. Season 2 is expected this summer. 2 years later

Rings of Power's 2nd season isn't expected until 2024

The Boys even took a 2 year break between seasons 2 and 3.



I'm sure there are much more, especially on Netflix. I know Sex/Life that stars Sarah Shahi and has no special effects is just releasing it's 2nd season next month. 2 years later.



Jack Ryan's 3rd season just aired almost 4 years after season 2. But, I know Covid delayed that a year, but Amazon just delayed it longer after it was finished. Bosch was able to crank out new seasons yearly even when COVID hit.



I know there is already so much shit to watch, but what about these shows that are taking extremely long now? If there is a show you're heavily invested in and then has an amazing season finale, but you won't see a follow up in 2 or 3 years, does that just kill your interest and momentum? I know Covid played a factor and backed up a lot of post production, but shouldn't things have caught up by now?



I know network TV is still able to produce shows yearly since they work under a more tighter and rigorous schedule.