Do you watch any live television?
Do you watch any live television?
Pretty simple question. I know viewing habits have changed over the last 20+ years. But, curious to know that nowadays do any of you guys watch live television? Like live as it's airing in a certain day/timeslot. Like in the olden days. Or have you completely abandoned that?
For me, it's just live sports and news these days. 90% of scripted shows these days that air on broadcast TV and cable can be watched on delay. And I usually watch them that way. Even appointment TV right now like Last of Us, I watch on HBO Max about an hour after it drops. There's no rush.
For me, it's just live sports and news these days. 90% of scripted shows these days that air on broadcast TV and cable can be watched on delay. And I usually watch them that way. Even appointment TV right now like Last of Us, I watch on HBO Max about an hour after it drops. There's no rush.
Re: Do you watch any live television?
I watch The Simpsons on TV because for the past few years it has aired with NO logo bug. Matt Groening has always hated that practice, back when it started I sent a letter to the Fox network and got a thank you letter back from The Simpsons staff. There are still too many commercials of course, but theyre somewhat amusing just once a week.
I check the live news every now and then if its on or if something big is going on. Never cared about sports. Since I got an HDTV, Ive made a weekly run once a week through every channel just to see whats coming in (depending on the weather I get some from out of town) and to see if any sub-channels have been added or changed. I enjoy catching any on-air screwups also, of which there are many these days. Decades ago I wanted to run a stations master control, Ive heard most of that is automated now and sometimes even done several states away.
I check the live news every now and then if its on or if something big is going on. Never cared about sports. Since I got an HDTV, Ive made a weekly run once a week through every channel just to see whats coming in (depending on the weather I get some from out of town) and to see if any sub-channels have been added or changed. I enjoy catching any on-air screwups also, of which there are many these days. Decades ago I wanted to run a stations master control, Ive heard most of that is automated now and sometimes even done several states away.
Re: Do you watch any live television?
sports, news, Seinfeld, all live.
Re: Do you watch any live television?
Just sports really.
Re: Do you watch any live television?
Assuming we are talking about being at home, only sports. I have zero reason to watch something live otherwise.
I do watch VSiN on MASN regularly in the morning for Follow the Money but I sometimes have to catch up on the DVR for that.
edit: you should have divided sports separately because to me there is no such thing as a 'must see' show. Unless you are twitter obsessed.
I do watch VSiN on MASN regularly in the morning for Follow the Money but I sometimes have to catch up on the DVR for that.
edit: you should have divided sports separately because to me there is no such thing as a 'must see' show. Unless you are twitter obsessed.
Re: Do you watch any live television?
Sports and news. Every now and then if I can't decide on what to stream or play, I'll turn on live TV as sort of a lottery pick!
Re: Do you watch any live television?
No
NFL games especially primetime games I watch on delay.
Maybe the Sun 10am and 1pm or 1:25pm games I watch live though I am maybe behind 10 minutes for the 10am games after taking a shower and getting ready but catch up after a couple of commercial breaks,
NFL games especially primetime games I watch on delay.
Maybe the Sun 10am and 1pm or 1:25pm games I watch live though I am maybe behind 10 minutes for the 10am games after taking a shower and getting ready but catch up after a couple of commercial breaks,
Re: Do you watch any live television?
Nothing, except maybe the Super Bowl and the Oscars. Maybe.
Re: Do you watch any live television?
Mostly SNL, sometimes late night talk shows or awards shows (my wife likes them). That's about it, old school style OTA with an antenna on our roof.
Re: Do you watch any live television?
Scripted content? 99% of the time I'm watching it off the DVR recording. Live sports and the like? I just watched the men's final of the Australian Open live but other than that, most sports I watch these days is off the DVR. Does make it difficult avoiding scores and such.
Re: Do you watch any live television?
Sports and award shows. And sometimes SNL.
Some Sunday night HBO I watch pretty close to when it drops, but I still am streaming it.
Some Sunday night HBO I watch pretty close to when it drops, but I still am streaming it.
Re: Do you watch any live television?
Well, what I do does not fit any of the options. Except for local news and SNL, which is coming on in 10 minutes, I don't watch any new TV live.
What I watch live is reruns. MeTV, LAFF, Decades. I still like to be able to turn on the TV and "watch shows" without it requiring more than half of my attention, and I can do that with reruns. I can jump in and out of old sitcoms at any point and always be okay with what I am looking at.
What I watch live is reruns. MeTV, LAFF, Decades. I still like to be able to turn on the TV and "watch shows" without it requiring more than half of my attention, and I can do that with reruns. I can jump in and out of old sitcoms at any point and always be okay with what I am looking at.
Re: Do you watch any live television?
Only on non-commercial channels. Everything else is on delay. Sometimes just DVR'd for when I feel like watching it, or until I know there's enough of a delay to skip all commercials.
