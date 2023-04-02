Do you watch any live television?

Pretty simple question. I know viewing habits have changed over the last 20+ years. But, curious to know that nowadays do any of you guys watch live television? Like live as it's airing in a certain day/timeslot. Like in the olden days. Or have you completely abandoned that?



For me, it's just live sports and news these days. 90% of scripted shows these days that air on broadcast TV and cable can be watched on delay. And I usually watch them that way. Even appointment TV right now like Last of Us, I watch on HBO Max about an hour after it drops. There's no rush.