"We Hunt Together"
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2001
Posts: 1,827
Received 119 Likes on 98 Posts
"We Hunt Together"
Totally hooked after the first two episodes of "We Hunt Together" -- a BBC series on Showtime, its first two seasons are up. It tells the story both from the point of view of the detectives and the couple committing the ....
#2
Senior Member
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Burbank, California
Posts: 938
Received 29 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: "We Hunt Together"
Yeah, a very under the radar British cat and mouse crime show. It was entertaining enough and I've always liked Eve Myles since Torchwood. I'd watch a Season 3 but I'd be surprised if there is one since I don't know anyone else who has seen this nor seen any chatter online about it. Episode recaps are even scarce.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off