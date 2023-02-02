DVD Talk Forum

"We Hunt Together"

"We Hunt Together"

   
02-02-23, 07:50 AM
Join Date: Mar 2001
Posts: 1,827
Received 119 Likes on 98 Posts
"We Hunt Together"
Totally hooked after the first two episodes of "We Hunt Together" -- a BBC series on Showtime, its first two seasons are up. It tells the story both from the point of view of the detectives and the couple committing the ....
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Burbank, California
Posts: 938
Received 29 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: "We Hunt Together"
Yeah, a very under the radar British cat and mouse crime show. It was entertaining enough and I've always liked Eve Myles since Torchwood. I'd watch a Season 3 but I'd be surprised if there is one since I don't know anyone else who has seen this nor seen any chatter online about it. Episode recaps are even scarce.
