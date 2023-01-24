The Last of Us (Part 1 and 2) / Show and Game Spoilers Thread
The Last of Us (Part 1 and 2) / Show and Game Spoilers Thread
Mods, feel free to delete if this is repetitive but I think, with this show, we're in a unique spot when it comes to discussion. I just went to write a post in the current episode thread and realized I couldn't really write it without spoilers for the game. I imagine some watching the show HAVEN'T played the game and may want to, not wanting to know changes the series has done.
So, I figured I'd create a thread that could cover both games and the coming second season (based on Game 2), where those of us who have played can pop in some game spoilers as it relates to show discussion without our entire posts being under spoiler tags.
There's already been some subtle things in the threads that may give things away if you think about it so I figure this thread can be a catch all for spoilers while the episodes can stand on their own.
Again, if it's too much, ditch this thread and we can pop tags in the main episode threads.
Re: The Last of Us (Part 1 and 2) / Show and Game Spoilers Thread
For example:
Last night's episode had some interesting changes from the game:
-The removal of FEDRA from the story and the part they play in the game during the museum scene
-Ellie being bitten, again, as opposed to the game scene of her breathing in spores being the moment Joel believes her story
I listened to the after show podcast where they explained some of this. They don't plan to have spores on the show (at least not as much as the game, anyway). I suppose I get that. You spend a lot of time in the game in a gas mask which isn't a good look to showcase your stars on a tv show.
Still, IMO, Ellie being bitten AGAIN was redundant and kind of took away a bit from Tess being bitten. I guess there wasn't another way to have that moment where Joel finally believes her immunity if not the spores scene.
The creators said the FEDRA change came because they felt they had no reason for them to be on patrol at the museum. If I recall, in the game, they are enforcing curfew.
The connected infected is an interesting change, too, as is them being able to sense others like them.
