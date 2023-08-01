Adam Rich, Eight is Enough star, dies at 54
Re: Adam Rich, Eight is Enough star, dies at 54
Re: Adam Rich, Eight is Enough star, dies at 54
Fifty Four is Enough, apparently.
Re: Adam Rich, Eight is Enough star, dies at 54
I heard he owned a tire store in Sacramento but could never find out which one.
Re: Adam Rich, Eight is Enough star, dies at 54
I was only 4 or 5 when Eight is Enough aired. I think I caught some re-runs here and there when it went into syndication. But, I was never a "fan" of the show. But, I do remember it, especially mop topped Nicholas.
Wasn't Rich dealing with drug addiction as an adult? Adam Rich was not a name I've heard in many many years. Sorry that he's gone at such a young age.
It's crazy that the "kids" of this show are basically senior citizens now. Hell, I looked up Grant Goodeve who played the oldest brother and sang the theme song. He's 70 now.
Re: Adam Rich, Eight is Enough star, dies at 54
I was in my early twenties when the show was on and head over heels for Dianne Kay (Nancy). She's 67 now, two years older than me, and still looks great.
Re: Adam Rich, Eight is Enough star, dies at 54
I actually watched and liked the show when it aired.
They made the father a widow at the start of S2 as the actress's cancer grew and she only appeared in the first 4 episodes (she was in a relationship with John Travolta at the time.)
S2 is when Abby entered the show - who even as a kid I thought she was way too good looking for Dick Van Patten and his laughable comb-over.
Mark Hamill actually played the oldest brother David in the first episode - the same year Star Wars was released.
Ralph Macchio was added in the final season of the show too.
