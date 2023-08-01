Re: Adam Rich, Eight is Enough star, dies at 54

I actually watched and liked the show when it aired.



They made the father a widow at the start of S2 as the actress's cancer grew and she only appeared in the first 4 episodes (she was in a relationship with John Travolta at the time.)

S2 is when Abby entered the show - who even as a kid I thought she was way too good looking for Dick Van Patten and his laughable comb-over.



Mark Hamill actually played the oldest brother David in the first episode - the same year Star Wars was released.

Ralph Macchio was added in the final season of the show too.