DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Adam Rich, Eight is Enough star, dies at 54

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Adam Rich, Eight is Enough star, dies at 54

   
Old 01-08-23, 12:31 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 6,153
Received 187 Likes on 146 Posts
Adam Rich, Eight is Enough star, dies at 54
Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54 | CNN
movieguru is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-08-23, 01:01 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 11,552
Received 990 Likes on 698 Posts
Re: Adam Rich, Eight is Enough star, dies at 54
...
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-08-23, 01:37 PM
  #3  
TGM
DVD Talk Legend
 
TGM's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 16,721
Received 290 Likes on 188 Posts
Re: Adam Rich, Eight is Enough star, dies at 54
Fifty Four is Enough, apparently.
TGM is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-08-23, 02:32 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 15,607
Received 473 Likes on 327 Posts
Re: Adam Rich, Eight is Enough star, dies at 54
I'm gonna guess it was drug related.

That's 6 kids left. Six is enough?
Coral is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-08-23, 02:32 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
 
Alan Smithee's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 9,973
Received 233 Likes on 181 Posts
Re: Adam Rich, Eight is Enough star, dies at 54
I heard he owned a tire store in Sacramento but could never find out which one.
Alan Smithee is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-08-23, 03:43 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 10,974
Received 728 Likes on 534 Posts
Re: Adam Rich, Eight is Enough star, dies at 54
Originally Posted by Alan Smithee View Post
I heard he owned a tire store in Sacramento but could never find out which one.
I think it was called Four Tires are Enough
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-08-23, 04:18 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,163
Received 2,228 Likes on 1,642 Posts
Re: Adam Rich, Eight is Enough star, dies at 54
I was only 4 or 5 when Eight is Enough aired. I think I caught some re-runs here and there when it went into syndication. But, I was never a "fan" of the show. But, I do remember it, especially mop topped Nicholas.

Wasn't Rich dealing with drug addiction as an adult? Adam Rich was not a name I've heard in many many years. Sorry that he's gone at such a young age.

It's crazy that the "kids" of this show are basically senior citizens now. Hell, I looked up Grant Goodeve who played the oldest brother and sang the theme song. He's 70 now.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-08-23, 04:46 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Apr 2005
Posts: 8,541
Likes: 0
Received 153 Likes on 110 Posts
Re: Adam Rich, Eight is Enough star, dies at 54
I was in my early twenties when the show was on and head over heels for Dianne Kay (Nancy). She's 67 now, two years older than me, and still looks great.
rw2516 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-08-23, 05:16 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 15,607
Received 473 Likes on 327 Posts
Re: Adam Rich, Eight is Enough star, dies at 54
I actually watched and liked the show when it aired.

They made the father a widow at the start of S2 as the actress's cancer grew and she only appeared in the first 4 episodes (she was in a relationship with John Travolta at the time.)
S2 is when Abby entered the show - who even as a kid I thought she was way too good looking for Dick Van Patten and his laughable comb-over.

Mark Hamill actually played the oldest brother David in the first episode - the same year Star Wars was released.
Ralph Macchio was added in the final season of the show too.
Coral is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.