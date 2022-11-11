Kevin Conroy - The Voice of Batman - dead at 66 (2022)
Kevin Conroy - The Voice of Batman - dead at 66 (2022)
Actor Kevin Conroy, known for voicing Batman in various animated TV shows, feature films and video games, has reportedly died aged 66.
Conroy first played Bruce Wayne and his superhero alter-ego in Batman: The Animated Series which aired from 1992-5. His performance, and the series, proved so popular with fans that he returned many times in various animated TV shows and movies over the years, as well as video games including Arkham Knight and Arkham City. He most recently appeared in his classic part for a 2019 episode of Batwoman.
While the news has yet to be confirmed by Conroy’s estate, earlier today Diane Pershing, who played DC villain Poison Ivy alongside Conroy in Batman: The Animated Series among other titles, announced the death on her personal Facebook page.
He looked pretty skinny and frail in the last few pics I saw of him.
Kevin Conroy has passed (1955-2022)
This one absolutely sucks. The iconic voice of Batman in my opinion. RIP.
https://www.nme.com/news/tv/kevin-co...r-dead-3347746
https://www.nme.com/news/tv/kevin-co...r-dead-3347746
Re: Kevin Conroy - The Voice of Batman - dead at 66 (2022)
Now I'm looking up other voice actor ages because I thought Conroy was younger than that. Frank Welker is 76 and Peter Cullen is 81, and hopefully nothing but healthy.
Re: Kevin Conroy - The Voice of Batman - dead at 66 (2022)
Yeah, the quote on the page state's he's been ill for some time. I enjoyed his work.
Re: Kevin Conroy - The Voice of Batman - dead at 66 (2022)
Was he sick? This is pretty unexpected.
Re: Kevin Conroy - The Voice of Batman - dead at 66 (2022)
Damn that sucks. I met him in December 2021 at LA Comic Con and he signed my Batman the animated series BD set. I will always cherish that. I noticed that's he's been skinny and frail for years. Just assumed it was his frame.
Re: Kevin Conroy - The Voice of Batman - dead at 66 (2022)
Holy shit. This sucks.
Re: Kevin Conroy - The Voice of Batman - dead at 66 (2022)
I recall hearing that he was sick, so not unexpected but still very sad to hear.
Many other actors have played Batman, but for me, he was Batman. TAS was on when I was in college in the 90s and we always watched after classes in the afternoon and I still find myself watching this series over almost any other Bat-show or movie.
And of course Mask of the Phantasm is the absolute best Batman movie ever made.
He made an incredible mark on this character, and will be remembered for years to come.
Re: Kevin Conroy - The Voice of Batman - dead at 66 (2022)
Gutted.
Re: Kevin Conroy - The Voice of Batman - dead at 66 (2022)
I just talked to him at a convention in Florida a few months back. He was a nice guy; always took the time in his line to talk to fans and sign autographs with quotes any way you wanted.
Re: Kevin Conroy - The Voice of Batman - dead at 66 (2022)
That sucks. He did outstanding voice work on those shows and movies.
