Re: Kevin Conroy - The Voice of Batman - dead at 66 (2022)

I recall hearing that he was sick, so not unexpected but still very sad to hear.



Many other actors have played Batman, but for me, he was Batman. TAS was on when I was in college in the 90s and we always watched after classes in the afternoon and I still find myself watching this series over almost any other Bat-show or movie.



And of course Mask of the Phantasm is the absolute best Batman movie ever made.



He made an incredible mark on this character, and will be remembered for years to come.



